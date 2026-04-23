All Abilities Bike Announces New Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Program and Camp

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strider Education Foundation today announced two new learn-to-ride education models for teaching individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to ride a bike - the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Program and the All Abilities Bike Camp. These two proven models will help expand access to empowering inclusive cycling education, helping enhance the lives of neurodivergent individuals.

All Abilities Bike The All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Program and the All Abilities Bike Camp will help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn how to ride a bike, offering two proven models that meet the needs of both individuals and organizations.

"Learning to ride a bike is incredibly powerful for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities because it offers them a true mode of transportation that can expand their mobility, while improving their physical and mental health," said Strider Education Foundation Executive Director Lisa Weyer. "By offering both a program and a camp format, we're giving individuals and organizations the power to choose a learn-to-ride structure that best fits their needs."

The All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Program is designed as a long-term model that allows organizations to teach bike riding skills over and over again. The sustainable program includes a 10-lesson curriculum, plus instructor training and certification, as well as 10 bikes, 10 pedal kits and 10 helmets that all remain with the organization. By keeping the bikes with the organization, and offering support for the 7-10 year lifespan of the program, this program model allows organizations to reach more riders.

The All Abilities Bike Camp is a short-term solution that offers highly individualized instruction and long-term impact for up to 10 participants. Over multiple consecutive days, riders build skills in a focused, supportive environment with trained instructors. At the end of the camp, riders keep their own bike, pedal kit, and helmet, empowering them to easily continue their riding journey beyond the camp.

To learn more about bringing an All Abilities Bike Camp or Program to your community, visit AllAbilitiesBike.org .

About All Abilities Bike

All Abilities Bike enriches the lives of individuals of all ages and abilities through the joy of bike riding. Now offering two models - the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Program and the All Abilities Bike Camp - the organization helps teach individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to ride a bike. For more information, please visit http://www.allabilitiesbike.org .

PR CONTACT:

Andrew Luftglass, All Abilities Bike Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.allabilitiesbike.org

SOURCE Strider Education Foundation