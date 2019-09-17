All Aboard the Climate Train! Las Vegas Monorail Launches First Sustainability, Climate-Themed Sponsorship Program

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharris Media, Inc., has partnered with The Las Vegas Monorail to launch one of the nation's first commercial sponsorship programs that promotes sustainability and climate change awareness as a core part of their sponsorship activation. The private, nonprofit transit system is working to secure climate-conscious sponsors to create informative and entertaining experiential environments on each of the system's seven stations and nine trains.

In 2003, as one of the first sponsors of the Las Vegas Monorail, Nextel opened Nextel Center, a massive experiential marketing environment on the Las Vegas Monorail station at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The sponsorship remained active for four years. Each year during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Google sponsors several trains of the Las Vegas Monorail. The trains are emblazoned with eye-catching graphics.

"The Las Vegas Monorail is one of the most climate-friendly public transit systems in America," said Curtis L. Myles, President and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Monorail Company. "During the past 15 years, we've carried more than 87 million passengers, removed more than 30 million vehicle miles from Las Vegas Resort Corridor area roadways, and 462 tons of carbon monoxide and other volatile compounds from the atmosphere. This new sponsorship program highlights the system's environmental benefits, furthers our contribution to the reduction of climate change, and responds to our customers' interests."

The sustainability-centered sponsorship program is the brain-child of Patrick Pharris, president and chief executive officer of Pharris Media. Pharris created the Monorail's initial sponsorship program, from 2000 – 2007, which secured contracts worth tens-of-millions of dollars from such companies as General Motors, Monster Beverage Company, Nextel (later acquired by Sprint), Paramount Parks, and Bank of Nevada. The Las Vegas Monorail Company has entered into this new, exclusive agreement with Pharris Media to sell the Monorail's long-term sponsorship program.

"Patrick has a proven ability to develop sponsorship programs from the type of sponsors who can bring these ideas to fruition," Myles added.

"There are a number of brands taking significant steps to advance sustainability and help mitigate climate change," said Pharris. "One of the challenges they face, however, is a unique means by which to communicate these efforts. With the monorail carrying millions of riders each year from all over the world, and its visibility reaching millions more, the monorail presents an unparalleled venue to help brands communicate their messages, engage consumers, and encourage action."

The Monorail stations, each nearly 200-feet in length, feature two levels: a platform where riders embark and disembark; and, a mezzanine that is the point of entry and exit to the station. The stations' exteriors present massive areas for the exhibition of video and static signage. The interiors present multiple spaces in which sponsors can engage consumers in branded experiences, as well as display interactive and static signage.

Monorail stations are located in high profile locations along the Las Vegas Strip Resort Corridor: MGM Grand; Bally's/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo / Caesars Palace; Harrah's/The LINQ; Las Vegas Convention Center; Westgate Resort & Casino, and Sahara Las Vegas, and the soon-to-be-built station that will connect the Monorail to four distinct venues: Madison Square Garden Group's "The Sphere"(the 360-foot tall, 17,000 seat, spherical entertainment venue), the Sands Convention Center, The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts.

With stations designed by Gensler, the 3.9-mile long Las Vegas Monorail connects the resort properties and the Las Vegas Convention Center creating an exciting, comfortable and environmentally-friendly passenger experience.

"When Gensler designed the Las Vegas Monorail stations, we envisioned a public transit system that could contribute to the future of efficient mobility, and a more resourceful, resilient and regenerative environment for Las Vegas," said Andy Cohen, Co-chief executive officer of Gensler. "With zero-emissions trains and the history of removing nearly 2-million vehicle trips a year from the streets of Las Vegas, the Monorail has indeed lived up to the vision. Asking sponsors to further reinforce this vision by promoting sustainability and climate change awareness with both brand and consumer-driven solutions is a visionary move. It shows how we, as global citizens, can work together to profoundly shape the future of cities."

About Pharris Media, Inc.

Pharris Media, Inc. is a marketing consulting firm that specializes in sponsorship, PR, promotions, and business development. For more information visit PharrisMedia.com, call (702) 491-7464, or email at Info@PharrisMedia.com

About The Las Vegas Monorail Company

The Las Vegas Monorail provides daily service along the Las Vegas Strip connecting riders to world-class hotels, casinos, shows and more. www.lvmonorail.com

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 48 locations and more than 6,000 professionals networked worldwide. www.gensler.com

Media contact:

Patrick Pharris

702-491-7464

222951@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pharris Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pharrismedia.com

