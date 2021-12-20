All Aboard! "The Sunshine Flyer" Officially Launches Offering Unique, Themed Transportation to Walt Disney World® Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Management Services (TMS) today announced the launch of The Sunshine Flyer , a themed motorcoach bus experience that will transport guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer will allow guests to start the magic of their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs, to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"We're incredibly excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the chance to kickstart their vacation with a fun, unique travel experience," said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. "Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they're inside the park gates. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, we're able to give guests the chance to start their vacation from the minute they step off the plane, and turn what used to be a procedural drive into the beginning of an adventure to remember."

With 25 years of experience as a large events transportation company working with world-class events such as the FIFA World Cup, NBA Finals and various PGA TOUR Tournaments, TMS is primed to offer a streamlined and well-executed service through The Sunshine Flyer. The buses service all Disney resorts and are complete with a bathroom, USB chargers and three-point seatbelts for the comfort and safety of all guests. Ahead of travel, guests will book their tickets online and receive a QR code they will scan once arriving at Orlando International Airport which will ensure smooth timing and departures to the Resorts. The Sunshine Flyer will begin service from Orlando International Airport on February 1, 2022.

"By combining our storied expertise in mass transportation management with a creative, themed experience, we have the unique opportunity to offer an experience that's both stress-free and engaging," added Sherman. "After all, Disney guests deserve a trip to remember, right from the start. Whether they're young or old, travelling in a group or solo, we hope The Sunshine Flyer sparks the imagination and excitement of all of our guests from the moment they step on the bus."

The Sunshine Flyer offers transportation to all Walt Disney World® Resort destinations in Orlando, including Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's All Star Movies Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and more.

In celebration of Disney's 50th anniversary, the Sunshine Flyer will donate 50% of all revenue from the first 50,000 passengers during the first 50 days of business to Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida to support their mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. As a part of the Sunshine Flyer's commitment to giving back, all Make-A-Wish children and their families will receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for their Disney wishes indefinitely.

Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. Tickets are $17.00 per adult, $12.50 per child each way. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com .

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts.

