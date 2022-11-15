ALL ABOARD! TICKET TO RIDE™ JOINS POLLARD BANKNOTE'S LICENSED BRANDS PORTFOLIO

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is set to take lottery players on a new adventure with Ticket to Ride™. Through a partnership with Asmodee Entertainment, the popular board game is now available for use on printed instant tickets, adding to the company's long train of licensed brands.

Created by Alan R. Moon in 2004, Ticket to Ride is an iconic board game that has become a modern classic. A delightfully straightforward and exciting game, Ticket to Ride is thrilling and readily accessible to new players. In just 18 years, Ticket to Ride has embarked on expansive global recognition, with over 10 million board games sold worldwide, market presence in more than 50 countries, and translations into 33 languages. Furthermore, Ticket to Ride appeals to all genders, and 43% of players span the 18- to 35-year-old demographic, a key audience for lotteries to attract.

Board games continue to surge in popularity, and themed instant ticket adaptations will appeal to a wide range of players. Ticket to Ride promises a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience that fits perfectly within a historically successful niche.

"Ticket to Ride offers exciting opportunities that align well with the lottery industry," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "With its emphasis on travel and adventure, a proven instant ticket theme, it's a great game to pair with a travel-related prize that could include a customized cross-country train adventure to one of many incredible destinations. The journey itself is half the fun, so there's really no end to what we'll be able to dream up for players down the track."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements like second chance draws, merchandise and experiential prizing, POS programs, and digital marketing.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Days of Wonder

Days of Wonder develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The company's "Play Different" slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes—such as Ticket to Ride®, the world's best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; and Memoir '44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions—motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher. Days of Wonder board games are distributed in 40 countries and their digital versions are available on the App Store, Google Play, Steam, and the Days of Wonder website at www.daysofwonder.com.

About Asmodee Entertainment

Asmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee, the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee's intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Digital. Through best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment will create truly global intellectual properties and brands. For more information visit asmodee-entertainment.biz.

