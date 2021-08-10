All Aboard! Transit Agencies' New Campaign Invites Bay Area Residents to Move Forward Together

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more schools prepare to reopen for in-person learning and more businesses welcome employees back to the workplace, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and more than two dozen transit agencies this week joined forces to launch a new multi-lingual advertising campaign encouraging Bay Area residents of all ages to move forward together on the region's buses, trains, ferries and light-rail vehicles.

Using the tagline 'All Aboard Bay Area Transit,' the roughly $180,000 campaign, which is scheduled to continue into the fall, includes messaging in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and Tagalog, using a combination of social media advertising, digital and terrestrial radio, display ads in local publications, posters in bus shelters and transit stations, and interior and exterior placards on transit vehicles. MTC and the transit agencies also have established a website, www.AllAboardBayArea.com, as a source for more information, including information about all participating transit agencies.

The 'All Aboard Bay Area Transit' campaign was initiated by the Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force organized by MTC in May 2020 to help guide the future of the Bay Area's public transit network in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. MTC Commissioner and Solano County Supervisor Jim Spering, who chaired the 32-member Task Force, noted the need to stabilize transit systems and restore ridership as the Bay Area continues its emergence from the pandemic.

"A new season is beginning," said Spering, "and our transit agencies are working together like never before to help all of us connect with the people and places we've missed."

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

