All About Ability Hosts "Able Awards" Ceremony For Commitment To Independence For Adults With Disabilities

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All About Ability invites the public, including our community of young disabled adults and their families, to the first annual "Able Awards" Ceremony on March 6, 2020 at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building.

Able Awards will be given to honor

Local VIPs, including Mayors and State representatives serving Sonoma and Napa Counties, for their ongoing commitment to independence for adults with disabilities living in our communities; and

and Counties, for their ongoing commitment to independence for adults with disabilities living in our communities; and Independent Living Skills staff and program participants in reaching awesome milestones toward adult independence.

Able Announcements. Come help us celebrate

The formation of Beyond Ability, a not for profit organization dedicated to connecting people with disabilities and their families to community programs and resources; and

The launch of AAA's Able Badge Safety Program, an ambitious, nationwide safety program created to alleviate potentially tense interaction between police and adults who struggle with communication or emotional disorders.

All About Ability is a support program for adults with intellectual, processing, learning and developmental struggles, and their families. All About Ability supports individuals with everyday living tasks helping them develop a "circle of support" to live as independently as possible. The company truly believes in building on personal strength in the least restrictive environment possible while learning new life skills in the process.

All programs are designed to enhance our participants' skills, jobs and friendships.

For information about our programs and how to get involved with All About Ability or our new non-profit organization, Beyond Ability, as a community or business leader, parent, friend, or tax-deductible donor, email Byllee Kairy at info@allaboutability.net or visit the company website at www.allaboutability.net.

