All About Cookies Reveals the Best Parental Control Apps for 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, All About Cookies has unveiled the winners of its first-ever Editor's Choice Awards for Parental Controls , honoring the most effective solutions for helping families create safer online experiences and guiding parents in managing their children's digital activity.

Editor’s Choice Awards for Parental Controls

With a mission to empower people to make informed choices about online safety, the All About Cookies editorial team chose tools that address a wide range of modern parenting needs — from filtering inappropriate content and managing screen time, to tracking online interactions and protecting kids from digital threats.

"Kids are spending more and more time on their devices, and our recent survey showed that two-thirds of parents are concerned their teens are addicted to their phone," said Kalleigh Lane, Managing Editor at All About Cookies. "Trying to keep them safe while still keeping healthy boundaries can feel overwhelming, so we created the Parental Controls Editor's Choice Awards to highlight products that deliver real results, not just marketing promises. These are tools families can trust to help manage access, set boundaries, and stay aware of potential risks."

To determine the top performers, the All About Cookies editorial and security experts tested each parental control app firsthand, using a detailed, criteria-driven evaluation process that focuses on practical, real-world use. This included assessing web and app filtering accuracy, screen time management features, location tracking, alert responsiveness, and ease of use for busy parents.

For the complete list of standout tools and the reasons they earned recognition, visit the 2025 All About Cookies Editor's Choice Parental Control Awards .

2025 Parental Control App Award Winners:

Award Product Best Overall Bark Best for Teens Aura Parental Controls Best for Web Monitoring Norton Family Best for Location Tracking Qustodio Best for Lightweight Protection FamilyKeeper

About All About Cookies:

All About Cookies is dedicated to helping everyone access the web securely and privately. The expert team at All About Cookies independently tests and reviews privacy-focused products like VPNs, ad blockers, antivirus software, and more. The All About Cookies website also offers educational articles, how-to guides, and original research to educate internet users on essential tech topics that help keep them safe online.

All About Cookies, a Launch Potato brand, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit AllAboutCookies.org .

