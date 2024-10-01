Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All About The Data Compliance Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Tommy Lanford as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 18 years of experience at Fortune 100 companies, Tommy brings a wealth of expertise, relationships, and a passion for both people and technology to the team. His arrival marks a significant step forward for the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the compliance solutions industry.

Tommy Lanford has built a reputation for illuminating products and services in a way that captivates markets and accelerates growth. His dynamic approach to marketing and sales is rooted in a deep understanding of the technological landscape and the evolving needs of modern businesses. Tommy's proven ability to deliver results positions him as a pivotal addition to All About The Data Compliance Solutions.

"Being part of All About The Data Compliance Solutions is an honor, and their customized compliance products powered GUICE2 outshine everything else in today's compliance landscape," said Lanford. "AATD Compliance Solutions has an outstanding reputation for providing exceptional visibility and accuracy that meet the rigorous demands of today's compliance standards. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue building momentum and delivering solutions that drive success for our clients."

As Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tommy will be responsible for leading the company's global marketing strategy, expanding client relationships, and driving overall sales performance. His leadership will be instrumental as AATD Compliance Solutions continues to scale its operations and explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving world of compliance technology.

"We are excited to welcome Tommy to the leadership team," said Vernon Putnam, Chairman and President of All About The Data. "His proven expertise and visionary leadership will be pivotal as we aim to accelerate exponential growth in client acquisition by expanding our cutting-edge, AI-powered compliance solutions. We believe Tommy's passion for people and technology aligns perfectly with our company's mission to deliver world-class compliance solutions."

With Tommy Lanford's strategic insights and All About the Date Compliance Solutions' commitment to excellence, the future promises exciting new milestones for both the company and its clients.

For more information about All About The Data Compliance Solutions, please visit https://allaboutthedata-cs.com.

About All About The Date Compliance Solutions

All About The Data Compliance Solutions is a leading provider of innovative compliance solutions designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern regulations. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric service, the company delivers robust solutions that ensure businesses remain compliant in an ever-changing legal landscape.

