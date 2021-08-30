All American Builders & Debris Removal Sues GSD Contracting, LLC & Westport Insurance Company for Breach of Contract

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Builders & Debris Removal, Inc., a Florida disadvantaged small business today announced it has filed a lawsuit in the IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA against GSD Contracting and WestPort Insurance Company for breach of contract.

All American Builders & Debris Removal alleges in its claims that they had completed and had owner approved payment applications for 93% of its scope of work at the Holiday Inn Express Miramar project when the owner (ANR Hotels, Inc.) shut the job down in early July 2020. The owner subsequently terminated Lynx Construction (the general contractor at the time) and proceeded to close-up the building up with plywood at all first-floor openings. The owner also closed in ends of the corridors on floors 2-5 cutting off the only areas for air movement on the floor. This resulted in a great deal of mold growth on each floor.

GSD had been hired by the owner to replace Lynx Construction. Several weeks after GSD & All American Builders walked the building November 20th, 2020. GSD requested All American Builders to provide a price to selectively remove only a small amount of drywall on each floor. All American Builders shared with GSD that they had a years' worth of emails, photos and video documentation showing the extent of water intrusion in dozens of rooms on each floor and that removing a few sheets here and there would not be the correct means and methods to complete the project. All American Builders asked for a mold remediation assessment from a third-party industrial hygienist to insure the safety and well-being of All American Builders workers and which GSD never provided in spite of the fact that GSD said it was available.

"We believe GSD has not acted in good faith and we will exhaust every legal remedy at our disposal to hold them accountable, said Ryan Reznichek President of All American Builders."

The lawsuit demands a money judgement from GSD Contracting, LLC and Westport insurance Company for work previously performed, approved and in place. In addition, the suit demands that All American Builders & Debris Removal be fully compensated for damages against the Defendants, jointly and severally, plus attorney fees, interest, and costs.

About All American Builders & Debris Removal

Since opening our doors for business back in 2011, All American Builders & Debris Removal is an SBA and has been associated with a high level of quality and professionalism since its inception. That's largely because of our concerted effort to deepen the connections we have within the Miami-Dade, Broward & West Palm Beach communities and to continuously improve the personalized construction services we provide.

