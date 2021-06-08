All American Entertainment Named a 2021 Best Employer in North Carolina

Hiring and retaining top employees to build a world-class service organization is imperative to our success. Tweet this

"Workplace culture is something that we focus on every single day," Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operating Officer, said. "To us, employees are our family. We are transforming our industry by building relationships with our event professional clients and speakers. Hiring and retaining top employees that have the desire and ability to build a world-class service organization is imperative to our success. I'm proud that we also have an exceptional retention rate; the majority of our employees have been with us for five years or longer."

In addition to this award, AAE has been recognized previously by the Triangle Business Journal and Inc. for workplace excellence.

About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.

For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.

