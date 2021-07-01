All American Entertainment's Jennifer Best to Speak at Evolve Homecoming Virtual Event

An EventMB survey found that 66.5% of event professionals plan to use hybrid as their go-to format once in-person events resume. At AAE Speakers Bureau , over half (52%) of events booked for the second half of this year have some element of in-person attendance planned.

Best will moderate the panel discussion titled "The Present & Future of Hybrid" on July 7, which will also feature three event industry experts: Andrew Roby, Andrew Roby Events; Maggie Barton-Baird, MB & Co; and Julie Fedenkoff, Ringmaster Events. This session will include tips, lessons learned, and best practices to follow when planning a hybrid event.

On July 8, Best will lead a roundtable discussion titled "Choose the Right Speaker for Your Event in Five Questions or Less" which will walk participants through the five most important questions you need to ask when selecting and booking a speaker for a hybrid, virtual, or in-person event.

"Hybrid events are definitely the hottest topic in our industry," said Best. "The hybrid format offers a great opportunity for event professionals to improve attendee experience and grow brand reach, so this topic is both timely and highly valuable. I am honored and excited to have been asked to moderate this panel alongside three of the most knowledgeable hybrid event experts in our industry."

"After 4 billion people have spent months in some form of lockdown over the past year, it's time for the events industry to open up again," said Julien Bouvier, Event Strategist & Evolve Events Director at Swapcard. "The global Evolve community has grown to 13,000 members, and we're thrilled to have Jennifer moderate several sessions during our third virtual edition of Evolve Homecoming: The Big Industry Comeback on July 7-8. Evolve Homecoming will combine what we've learned about in-person and virtual events for a new future that highlights the best of both worlds."

Registration is now open for Evolve Homecoming , and the event is free to attend. All American Entertainment is a partner sponsor of Evolve Homecoming, and the team will be exhibiting and available during the event to answer questions.

About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book, and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.

For more information about All American Entertainment, please call 1-800-698-2536 or visit our:

All American Speakers Website: https://www.allamericanspeakers.com

AAE Speaks Blog: https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/blog/

AAE Testimonials: https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/testimonials.php

Four Reasons to Consider Hybrid Events in 2021: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2021/01/04/four-reasons-your-company-should-pivot-to-hybrid-events/

Three Ways In-Person Events Could Change in 2021: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2021/06/11/three-ways-in-person-events-could-change-in-2021/

About Swapcard

Founded in 2013, Swapcard is the leading AI-powered all-in-one technology platform that runs successful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events without borders. Swapcard powers events as well as year-round communities. AI is used to boost matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people and content based on their profiles, creating highly personalized community experiences. To learn more, visit swapcard.com .

SOURCE All American Entertainment

Related Links

aaehq.com

