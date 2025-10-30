All American Legal Services Launches, Accepting New Clients

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Legal Services, LLC, a comprehensive legal support services firm, has opened for business and welcomes clients based in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The firm's services include courthouse research, document delivery (process service), court filings and notarization. It supports the legal services needs of law firms, businesses and individuals.

Cierra Harris, Owner of All American Legal Services

"Accuracy, dependability and speed are crucial to the success of any legal proceeding," says Cierra Harris, Founder & CEO. "All American Legal Services was established to deliver reliable communication, fast turnaround times and detailed, thorough service to clients in need of legal support services. We are committed to excellent customer care."

Harris is following in her father's footsteps by launching All American Legal Services. He owned a process service company, and she worked alongside him since her youth.

"All American Legal Services is rooted in everything I learned growing up in this industry. This full-service company truly reflects the values I was raised with — integrity, reliability and pride in every single job," Harris explains.

For more information about All American Legal Services, visit aalsva.com.

About All American Legal Services, LLC

All American Legal Services, LLC is a comprehensive legal support services firm with clients based in Virgina, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Launched in 2025, it is the result of the lived industry experience of Founder & CEO Cierra Harris. The daughter of a process service company owner, she learned the value of clear communication, attention to detail and quality production, with speed, at an early age. Her decades of experience have shaped her expertise. Harris' team provides courthouse research, process service, court filings and notary public services to law firms, businesses and individuals. Visit aalsva.com to learn more about All American Legal Services.

SOURCE All American Legal Services