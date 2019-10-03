All American Outdoor Living Stylish Patio Furniture Grand Opening - The Shops at Norterra

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Outdoor Living announced the grand opening of their brand-new store in Phoenix, AZ at The Shops at Norterra, 2480 W Happy Valley Road #1213 on October 4, 2019.

45-Year-Old, Family-Operated, Outdoor Furniture Business Launches Their New Store at the Greatest Shopping Location in Phoenix, the Shops at Norterra.

Todd Singer, President, said "All American Outdoor Living successfully served the Glendale community for over 30 years; and now we are excited about our new location on Happy Valley in Phoenix. The Shops at Norterra is a destination point for the greatest retail experience on the I17. Our established clientele from the North of Glendale can easily travel to shop with us and now we are also available to Northwest Valley residents; all within a 20-minute drive."

All American Outdoor Living will showcase a 50% off MSRP on all stock as well as a one-time give away for the first customer who spends $1,000 or more will receive a wicker chaise lounge free.

Some of the most well-known brand name products available at All American Outdoor Living include Castelle, Frankford Umbrella, and Kingsley Bate. The company plans to unveil several new products that All American Outdoor Living has been passionately working on; but up until now, have been kept a secret. Customers coming to the Grand Opening will have the opportunity to preview these hot new products.

Since 1998, All American Outdoor Living has provided elegant patio furniture for the Glendale area. The demographics and accessibility of The Shops at Norterra make it the perfect new location for families looking to create and furnish their outdoor environments with style. From Good Year to the Estrella Mountain and the Peoria area and now Cave Creek, Anthem, and Carefree are all within driving distance to an alive, fun and rewarding shopping experience. Norterra parents can make a day of it and bring their kids to the Harkins Theater, Cycle Bar, Pita Jungle.

All American Outdoor Living is a 3rd generation, family-owned business serving three Arizona locations for over 45 years. Stores feature high-quality patio furniture products as well as unmatched customer service. Consumers can get a free, in-home consultation, to help them create an outdoor lifestyle that matches their vision including dining sets, fire pits, accessories, backyard lighting and umbrellas by high-end brand names such as Mallin, Seaside Casual, Tropitone and Treasure Garden.

All American Outdoor Living has become the premier choice for families who want unique outdoor living experiences, including furniture, kitchens, weather-proof sound systems and accessories. Every store is full of special products, of good quality and value, with low maintenance and easy care that has an impressive 5 to 15-year warranty.

Company Contact

Todd Singer, President

Happy Valley Store: (602) 938-7070

https://www.AllAmericanOutdoorLiving.com

