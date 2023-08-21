All American Pet Resorts® announces its newest location is open in New Bern, North Carolina

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Pet Resorts, the premier pet care provider, is proud to announce the newest franchise location is celebrating its Grand Opening in New Bern, North Carolina. The new Resort offers a variety of services including overnight dog boarding, daycare, and grooming services. The New Bern Resort also offers luxury cat boarding and daycare services.

Resort owners Jennifer and Paul Bassler along with their son Christian and daughter Katie, who is studying to be a veterinarian, moved to New Bern from Waxhaw, North Carolina because of their love of North Carolina's east coast. Jennifer says, "For more than ten years our home away from home was nearby Oriental and we've spent a lot of time in New Bern. We're just in love with this whole area and its' people. We knew that New Bern would be an ideal location to open our resort."

Avid pet lovers, Jennifer and Christian will both be actively involved in managing their Resort. Christian, who left a career at Google, says "We're changing the way people think about kenneling their dogs. Our luxurious suites and individualized attention are designed to give your pet a mini-vacation of their own." Christian goes on to say, " Our Resort will provide a valuable service to the community by providing pet owners a safe and comfortable place to board their furry family members while they are away or, just want to schedule a play date."

The New Bern All American Pet Resorts located at 4146 Martin Luther King Blvd. features a spacious indoor play area, outdoor play yards, private suites for overnight stays and webcams so owners can check in on and see their pets any time, 24/7.

Stephan Dimitroff, Executive Vice President of All American Pet Resorts says "All American Pet Resorts continues to expand with new franchise locations in key markets across the United States, targeting areas like New Bern, with high demand for exceptional pet care services.

Dimitroff continues "We are thrilled to bring our brand of exceptional pet care to New Bern, we have built our reputation on providing unsurpassed care for every pet that comes through our doors. I know Jenny and Christian are looking forward to building trusted relationships with the thriving pet-loving New Bern community."

Pet owners who are interested in learning more about All American Pet Resorts can visit allamericanpetresorts .com

About All American Pet Resorts

All American Pet Resorts is a successful and growing pet care franchise. With a focus on providing premiere pet care services to dogs and cats, All American Pet Resorts has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for quality care. All American Pet Resorts offers its franchisees comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to its proprietary systems and processes. Franchisees can also benefit from the company's established brand recognition, marketing expertise, and economies of scale.

SOURCE All American Pet Resorts