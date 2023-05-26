All American Pet Resorts Expands its National Presence with Two New Locations Opening in North Carolina

NOVI, Mich., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Pet Resorts, the premier luxury pet care brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of two new Resort locations to its growing family in North Carolina.

Joining the New Bern, North Carolina Resort, which is scheduled to open this summer, are Resorts in Greensboro and Asheville. According to Stephan Dimitroff, Executive Vice President of All American Pet Resorts, "Each of our new, North Carolina franchisees brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their new role as an All American Pet Resorts owner. They are committed to delivering the highest standards of care and ensuring each pet's comfort and happiness."

In addition to its standard pet care services, which include spacious and comfortable overnight boarding suites, interactive daycare, pampering grooming services and more, each North Carolina Resort location will also offer specialized care for senior pets and those with special needs, and work to ensure they receive the attention and care they need. Timing for the opening of the Greensboro and Asheville Resort locations is to be determined at the time of this writing.

Dimitroff goes on to say "All American Pet Resorts continues to aggressively expand its nationwide footprint with new Resort locations in key markets targeting areas with high demand for pet care services like North Carolina. Our newest franchisees here in New Bern, Greensboro and Asheville, have a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our brand values. We have no doubt that they will provide pet owners in their respective communities with an outstanding pet care experience."

For more information about All American Pet Resorts and their range of services, or becoming an All American Pet Resorts franchisee, please visit allamericanpetresorts.com

About All American Pet Resorts
All American Pet Resorts is a successful and growing pet care franchise. With a focus on providing premiere pet care services to dogs and cats, All American Pet Resorts has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for quality care. All American Pet Resorts offers its franchisees comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to its proprietary systems and processes. Franchisees can also benefit from the company's established brand recognition, marketing expertise, and economies of scale.

