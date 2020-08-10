All App Solutions Website is now Published

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All App Solutions(ALL) recently published their website ( www.AllAppSolutionsLLC.com ) to give the public a portal to learn more about the company's current and upcoming mobile applications. The site allows potential investors and the public to see the innovations ALL is creating to help with targeted problems. ALL is currently focused on two problems in the world of dating and exotic dancing. Human consent and tipping without the worry of spreading germs.

StripTipz Consent-OK

The Apps are called Consent-OK & StripTipz. You can imagine from the names, what they address. The first App that is currently published on Google Play is the Consent App. Consent-OK, takes you through the next phase of your dating experience and acts as a digital chaperone to keep you protected from dating predators. It can be used as a stand alone or with your favorite dating app. Visit our website to find out the other features the app provides.

The second App is subscription based and focuses on the Current and Post-Pandemic way to tip dancers without the use of physical currency. Currency is just one of the ways, the spread of a virus or contagion through human contact is transferred. To protect dancers from that possible danger, an App was invented to take the place of currency transfer. The biproduct of this app is an increase in security. No more bags of cash to carry home or to the bank. The tips go directly to the dancers account and a tally is displayed on their mobile device or smartwatch while they are being tipped. Visit our website to find out more about the app. StripTipz is still in the development stages.

We are looking for investors to help with marketing cost and developmental growth of the company. To find out more about how you can invest and/or help visit our website and send an email to [email protected] and we will be sure to respond.

Contact:

Anthony Crudup

2672079393

[email protected]

SOURCE All App Solutions LLC

