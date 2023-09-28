ALL ARTS announces Mahogany L. Browne, Marlena Myles and Kenneth Tam as 2024 Artists in Residence

The fourth annual residency program will culminate in the premiere of the artists' original film commissions on ALL ARTS in spring 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL ARTS, the multimedia platform covering visual art, music, theater, dance, film, literature and more, will commission new works from three artists as part of the fourth annual Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program. The works produced through the program will premiere on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, streaming app and other digital platforms in spring 2024 as part of the ongoing ALL ARTS Artist in Residence series.

(L–R) Portrait of Mahogany L. Browne, courtesy Lincoln Center and Jennie Bergvist; Portrait of Marlena Myles, courtesy the artist; and portrait of Kenneth Tam, courtesy the artist and Christian Carroll.
The 2024 artists in residence include New York-based writer, organizer and educator Mahogany L. Browne, who is executive director of media literacy initiative JustMedia and the inaugural poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Dakota artist Marlena Myles, based in St. Paul, Minn., who uses augmented reality and public art to tell stories that connect people to the history, land, language and culture of the Dakota people; and multidisciplinary artist Kenneth Tam, based in Houston and New York City, whose most recent project honors the role of Asian Americans in settling the American West.

"We are thrilled to spotlight a new cohort of artists through our annual Artist in Residence commission," said James King, senior artistic director of ALL ARTS. "Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are able to provide a platform for artists to expand their practice and enrich their creative journey as well as bring fresh perspectives to our audiences."

This is the fourth season of the Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program, which launched in 2020 with Taylor Mac, MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, as its inaugural Artist in Residence. The program was expanded under the artistic direction of James King, incorporating institutional partners that included The Shed in 2022 and Here Art Center in 2023.

Past seasons of ALL ARTS Artist in Residence are available to stream nationwide on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/ArtistInResidence. Offerings include this year's films: Oh Family Concert, from musician and performer Diana Oh; Whiteness, created by multidisciplinary artists Paul Pinto and Kameron Neal; A Meal Dream Portraits, from artistic duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya; and Daytripper, from American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and choreographer James Whiteside in collaboration with filmmaker Kylie Juggert.

Created by The WNET Group, ALL ARTS launched in 2019 to reduce barriers to experiencing the arts and build new audiences for cultural organizations. ALL ARTS' New York Emmy-winning programming is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel.

For ALL ARTS: Jake King is Senior Multimedia Producer. Kristy Geslain and Joe Harrell are Executive Producers. James King is Senior Artistic Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.

Leadership support for ALL ARTS is generously provided by Jody and John Arnhold and the Arnhold Foundation; The Jerome L. Greene Foundation; the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation; The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation; The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; the Howard Gilman Foundation; the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation; and the Estate of Roland Karlen.

Additional support for Diana Oh's residency through the Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Funding designated by Council Member Bottcher. Additional support for Kameron Neal and Paul Pinto's residency through the Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts and Some Serious Business. Additional support for James Whiteside's residency through the Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program is made possible in part by Joan Mischo and Stephen and Kim Lazaru. Additional support for Matthew Whitaker's residency through the Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program is made possible in part by the Barbara and Gary Brandt Foundation.

About ALL ARTS 
ALL ARTS is the premier destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. ALL ARTS' Webby-winning programming — from digital shorts and feature films to news and written interviews — is available through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTubeFacebookInstagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Tiktok. Viewers can also watch ALL ARTS TV, the 24/7 broadcast channel available in the New York area, and tune into ALL ARTS Radio Hour. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere.

