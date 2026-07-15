All Bake Technologies Names 20-Year Bakery Industry Veteran as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Bake Technologies Inc. ("All Bake"), a leading equipment distributor and service partner to the commercial bakery industry, today announced the appointment of Peter Sonenstein as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Peter brings over 20 years of hands-on experience across bakery sales, marketing, and operations. He has held leadership roles at some of the most respected names in the industry, including serving as General Manager and Executive Vice President at Tom Cat Bakery, one of New York's largest artisan bakeries. Peter spent over ten years in management, sales leadership, and marketing roles at Yamazaki Baking's USA companies – Tom Cat Bakery, Vie de France, and Bakewise Brands. Prior to Yamazaki, Peter built national sales functions at Chabaso Bakery, Maple Leaf Foods, and Traditional Breads.

"I've been on the bakery production side of this business for two decades," said Peter. "I know the importance of working with reliable partners. All Bake was always there for me, guiding me through equipment decisions and ensuring equipment was running when I needed them. Now I'm here to make sure All Bake is there for every customer we serve."

Peter's appointment reflects All Bake's commitment to deepening its relationships with bakery operators and expanding its sales and marketing capabilities. Throughout his career, Peter has worked across a wide range of bakery and food production environments, giving him a firsthand understanding of what customers need from their equipment and service partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the All Bake team," said Chris Sarkesian, CEO of All Bake Technologies. "His experience leading sales and operations at the highest levels of the artisan baking industry gives him a unique perspective in our industry. Peter knows this business from inside the bakery, and that is going to make a real difference for our customers and our team."

At All Bake, Peter's focus is our customers: faster response times, critical guidance, more reliable support, and a sales team equipped to provide solutions quickly, with the goal of making every interaction smoother and more consistent, from your first order to your replacement and expansion needs.

Media Contact:

All Bake Technologies Inc.

www.allbaketech.com

[email protected]

(732) 988-0060

SOURCE All Bake Technologies Inc.