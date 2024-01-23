Allē by Allergan Aesthetics is the Leading Aesthetics Loyalty Rewards Program in the U.S.

ALLĒ SOLIDIFIES ITS POSITIONING WITH SATISFACTION SCORES IN THE NINETY-SECOND PERCENTILE BASED ON CONSUMER SURVEY

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the results of a consumer survey designed to examine the value proposition of Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program. The survey of Allē Members who have been treated in the past twelve months affirmed Allē's position as the leading aesthetics loyalty rewards program in the country, with a ninety-two percent satisfaction rate reported by survey respondents1*.

In serving more than six million Members across 19,000 practices to-date, part of Allē's mission is to help educate consumers about aesthetic treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®, CoolSculpting®, SkinMedica®, DiamondGlow®, and more. From its inception, Allē has disrupted the aesthetics industry by offering the most robust rewards program in the category. By providing its Members with information, tools, and incentives, Allē empowers consumers along their treatment journey, making their next product purchase or treatment closer within reach.

Key Allē features and attributes that keep Allē Members satisfied and engaged include:

Cost Savings: The survey found that the primary motivation for becoming an Allē Member was wanting to use an offer to save money on a treatment1.

Earn Points, Even on Non-Allē Treatments: Allergan Aesthetics recognizes that people deserve to be rewarded, no matter their treatment regimens. That's why Allē is the first and only aesthetics loyalty rewards program to give its users points on more than 40 brands, products, and treatments at their Allē provider—even those that are not Allē brands.

Treatment Education: With original content and information across the app, Allē serves as a partner for discovery to help Members learn about other treatments. In fact, 77% of respondents reported that they found Allē extremely or very valuable in helping them decide what aesthetics brands to ask their provider about ahead of treatment1. That, coupled with more than one million patients reading an Allē article prior to their first treatment, has made the program an invaluable resource to help guide them on their treatment journeys.

Exclusive Rewards: Allē Members who accrue 1,200 points within a calendar year can unlock an exclusive, VIP membership called "The A List" that gives them added membership benefits like: points that never expire as long as you're on The A List, the A Line VIP Member support, surprise gifts, and early access to offers and events.

"With so many aesthetics loyalty rewards programs available, our commitment to continuing to drive value is what keeps us as the preferred platform among consumers and providers," said Jasson W. Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs at Allergan Aesthetics. "The value Allē delivers to our customers is twofold: first, we provide consumers with a curated aesthetic experience that is tailored to their individual needs and aesthetic goals. Second, we streamline the provider experience, from creating a seamless in-office experience (like booking an appointment or checking out) and providing insights about consumer treatment behaviors and trends, to helping them retain and attract patients into their practice."

"Allē for Business, the provider component of Allē, has truly become one of our most trusted in-office tools to acquire and retain aesthetics patients in our practice," said Kathleen Morno M.D., Board Certified Ophthalmologist and Facial Aesthetics Specialist at RL Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa. "From the promotional elements that encourage patients to book an appointment to the patient trends and data that Allē provides to help me offer patients more customized treatment plans, we have seamlessly, and easily, integrated Allē into every touchpoint of our patient experience. With Allē, I can better provide my patients a curated experience that is tailored to their aesthetic goals and helps keep them coming back."

For consumers interested in participating, please visit www.alle.com to join and start taking advantage of exclusive offers and access. For providers looking to engage with Allē for Business, please contact your local Allergan Aesthetics Business Development Manager.

*In an online survey, 92% (n = 737) of patients reported they were "Very Satisfied" or "Satisfied" (top 2 out of 5 responses) with their Allē experience.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Safety Information

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

Talk to your doctor about BOTOX® Cosmetic and whether it's right for you. There are risks with this product—the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic may spread hours to weeks after injection causing serious symptoms. Alert your doctor right away as difficulty swallowing, speaking, breathing, eye problems or muscle weakness can be a sign of a life-threatening condition. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities. Patients with these conditions before injection are at the highest risk. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Side effects may include allergic reactions, neck and injection-site pain, fatigue and headache. Allergic reactions can include rash, welts, asthma symptoms, and dizziness. Don't receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if there's a skin infection. Tell your doctor your medical history, muscle or nerve conditions (including ALS/Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome), and medications, including botulinum toxins, as these may increase the risk of serious side effects.

JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers Important Safety Information

Correct age-related volume loss in the cheek area and add volume to the chin region to improve the chin profile with JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition with JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC, add volume to improve the appearance of undereye hollows with JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, add fullness to lips with JUVÉDERM® ULTRA XC and JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA ® XC, and smooth moderate to severe lines around the nose and mouth with JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC and JUVÉDERM® ULTRA PLUS XC. The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers are for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® is not for people who have a history of severe allergic reactions or allergies to any of its ingredients, including lidocaine. The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

Tell your doctor if you have a history of scarring or taking medicines that decrease the body's immune response or that can prolong bleeding. Certain medicines and procedures may increase risk of infection, inflammation, bleeding, or bruising at the injection site. Common side effects include injection-site redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps, bumps, bruising, discoloration, or itching.

As with all fillers, there's a rare risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel, which can cause vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring. JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC for the undereye hollows requires necessary training which can be verified at www.juvederm.com. There is a risk of infection with all skin injection procedures.

Talk to your licensed specialist and for additional information, including Important Safety Information, visit www.juvederm.com.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Important Safety Information

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is for improving skin smoothness in the cheeks for adults over 21.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is not for people who have a history of severe allergic reactions or allergies to any of its ingredients, including lidocaine. Tell your specialist if you have a history of scarring or taking medicines that decrease the body's immune response or that can prolong bleeding. Certain medicines and procedures may increase the risk of infection, inflammation, bleeding, or bruising at the injection site. Common side effects were lumps/bumps, swelling, redness, pain, itching, bruising, and discoloration. Additionally, there have been reports outside of the US of inflammation, nodules, unsatisfactory result or loss of/no improvement, allergic reaction, anxiety, blood vessel blockage, infection, dry skin, increase/decrease in sensation, and abscess. There is a rare risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel with all dermal fillers which can cause vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring. Delayed-onset inflammation and infection at the injection site are events associated with dermal filler injection.

Talk to your licensed specialist and for additional information, including Important Safety Information, visit www.skinvive.com.

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite Important Safety Information

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared to treat visible fat bulges on the abdomen, flank, thigh, bra fat, back fat, upper arm, and under the buttocks, chin, and jawline. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not a treatment for weight loss. Some common side effects include temporary numbness, discomfort, and swelling. Rare side effects may occur. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite may cause visible enlargement in the treated area after treatment, which will not resolve on its own and may require surgical intervention for correction. Ask your doctor if CoolSculpting® or CoolSculpting® Elite is right for you. See additional Important Safety Information at www.coolsculpting.com.

DiamondGlow® Important Safety Information

The DiamondGlow® device is a general dermabrasion device that gently removes the top layer of skin and delivers topical cosmetic SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums onto the skin. This treatment is not for everyone. Some typical side effects include a scratchy sensation, tightness, and redness. Rare side effects may occur. Please talk to your provider for additional information.

SkinMedica®

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Reference:

1. Data on File. Allergan Data Labs. Allē Member Loyalty Survey, October 2023.

