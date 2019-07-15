All Charming Charlie Stores Are CLOSING! Sale Began Saturday, July 13, 2019

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARMING CHARLIE has begun offering huge discounts at their closing sales. The jewelry and accessories retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, July 11, 2019 with plans to close all of their 261 stores in 38 states.

Charming Charlie shoppers will find significant price reductions of 20-50% off original prices with an extra 20% off the lowest ticketed price of clearance merchandise. Customers will be able to take advantage of these tremendous savings on a full selection of jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories home décor and so much more! The sale features great deals across all stores, all products and all departments just in time for back to school shopping.

The store closing sales are being conducted by a joint venture consisting of Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners. A spokesperson for the consortium said, "Customers are encouraged to shop their local Charming Charlie store to purchase their favorite styles at discounted prices. These stores are well known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color; making that perfect look fun and easy to find. We encourage customers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products. Given the popularity of this brand and the compelling discounts, we expect merchandise to sell very quickly."

About Charming Charlie: Charming Charlie is a Houston-based specialty retailer focused on fashion jewelry, handbags, apparel, gifts and beauty products. Charming Charlie brings value to their customers by providing them with high quality, style and a broad assortment of fashion product at affordable price points. The company currently operates 261 stores in the United States.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

CHARMING CHARLIE CLOSING STORES Store Mall Address City State Zip Charming Charlie The Summit 216 Summit Blvd. N Birmingham AL 35243 Charming Charlie Parkway Place 2801 Memorial Parkway South Huntsville AL 35801 Charming Charlie Eastern Shore Centre 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort AL 36527 Charming Charlie San Tan Village 2218 E. Williams Field Road Gilbert AZ 85295 Charming Charlie Palm Valley Pavilions West 1400 N. Litchfield Rd Goodyear AZ 85338 Charming Charlie Parke West 9784 West Northern Ave Peoria AZ 85345 Charming Charlie The District At Desert Ridge 21001 N. Tatum Blvd Phoenix AZ 85050 Charming Charlie Norterra 2480 W Happy Valley Road Phoenix AZ 85085 Charming Charlie Tempe Marketplace 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe AZ 85281 Charming Charlie Tucson Mall 4500 N Oracle Road Tucson AZ 85705 Charming Charlie South Shore Center 2226 South Shore Center Alameda CA 94501 Charming Charlie The Marketplace Bakersfield 9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield CA 93311 Charming Charlie Streets Of Brentwood 2545 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood CA 94513 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Chino Hills 13920 City Center Dr. Chino Hills CA 91709 Charming Charlie Parkway Plaza 335 Parkway Plaza El Cajon CA 92020 Charming Charlie Laguna Crossroads 7601 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove CA 95758 Charming Charlie North County Fair 200 E. Via Rancho Pkwy Escondido CA 92025 Charming Charlie Palladio At Broadstone 330 Palladio Pkwy Folsom CA 95630 Charming Charlie Five Points Plaza 18595 Main Street Huntington Beach CA 92648 Charming Charlie Vintage Fair 3401 Dale Road Modesto CA 95356 Charming Charlie Northridge Fashion Center 9301 Tampa Ave Northridge CA 91324 Charming Charlie Palm Desert Mall 72-840 Highway 111 Palm Desert CA 92260 Charming Charlie Victoria Gardens 7831 Monticello Avenue Rancho Cucamonga CA 91739 Charming Charlie Galleria at Tyler 1340 Galleria at Tyler Riverside CA 92503 Charming Charlie The Fountains At Roseville 1005 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678 Charming Charlie Stonecreek Village 5757 Pacific Ave Stockton CA 95207 Charming Charlie The Promenade Temecula 40760 Winchester Road Temecula CA 92591 Charming Charlie The Marketplace Tustin 2891 El Camino Real Tustin CA 92782 Charming Charlie Nut Tree 1621 E. Monte Vista Ave Vacaville CA 95688 Charming Charlie Southlands Town Center 6240 S Main Street Aurora CO 80016 Charming Charlie The Streets At Southglenn 6955 S York St Centennial CO 80122 Charming Charlie Northfield At Stapleton 8246 E 49th Avenue Denver CO 80238 Charming Charlie Front Range Village 2721 Council Tree Avenue Fort Collins CO 80525 Charming Charlie Belmar 7240 W. Alaska Drive Lakewood CO 80226 Charming Charlie Park Meadows 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr. Lone Tree CO 80124 Charming Charlie Westminster 14644 Orchard Parkway Westminster CO 80023 Charming Charlie Guilford Commons 1919 Boston Post Road Guilford CT 06437 Charming Charlie Connecticut Commons 248-A New Britain Ave Plainville CT 06062 Charming Charlie Evergreen Walk 500 Evergreen Way South Windsor CT 06074 Charming Charlie Blue Back Square 76 Memorial Road West Hartford CT 06107 Charming Charlie Altamonte Mall 451 E. Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs FL 32701 Charming Charlie Westfield Brandon 836 Brandon Town Center Brandon FL 33511 Charming Charlie Countryside Mall 27001 US Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL 33761 Charming Charlie Promenade At Coconut Creek 4413 Lyons Rd Coconut Creek FL 33073 Charming Charlie Delray Market Place 9195 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach FL 33446 Charming Charlie Coconut Point 23106 Fashion Drive Estero FL 33928 Charming Charlie The Oaks Mall 6419 Newberry Rd Gainesville FL 32605 Charming Charlie Village At Gulfstream 600 Silks Run Hallandale Beach FL 33009 Charming Charlie River City Marketplace 13141 City Station Drive Jacksonville FL 32218 Charming Charlie Avenues 10300 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville FL 32256 Charming Charlie The Palms At Town & Country 8600 Mills Drs. Miami FL 33183 Charming Charlie The Falls 8888 136th Street Miami FL 33176 Charming Charlie The Mercato 9105 Strada Place Naples FL 34108 Charming Charlie Pointe Orlando 9101 International Dr. Orlando FL 32819 Charming Charlie Florida Mall 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32809 Charming Charlie Pier Park 15600 Starfish St. Panama City Beach FL 32413 Charming Charlie Shops At Pembroke Gardens 14546 SW 5th Street Pembroke Pines FL 33027 Charming Charlie Avenue Viera 2281 Town Center Avenue Viera FL 32940 Charming Charlie Mall At Wellington 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd Wellington FL 33414 Charming Charlie Shops At Wiregrass 28249 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel FL 33543 Charming Charlie Winter Garden Village 3267 Daniels Road Winter Garden FL 34787 Charming Charlie Cumberland Mall 1000 Cumberland Mall Atlanta GA 30339 Charming Charlie Augusta Mall 3450 Wrightsboro Rd Augusta GA 30909 Charming Charlie Mall Of Georgia 3333 Buford Drive Buford GA 30519 Charming Charlie Forsyth 410 Peachtree Parkway Cumming GA 30041 Charming Charlie Arbor Place 6700 Douglas Blvd. Douglasville GA 30135 Charming Charlie Macon 5080 Riverside Drive Macon GA 31210 Charming Charlie Ashley Park 372 Newnan Crossing Bypass Newnan GA 30265 Charming Charlie Peachtree 5155 Peachtree Parkway Norcross GA 30092 Charming Charlie Oglethorpe Mall 7804 Abercorn Extension Savannah GA 31406 Charming Charlie Webb Gin 1350 Scenic Highway Snellville GA 30078 Charming Charlie Woodstock Square 128 Woodstock Square Ave Woodstock GA 30189 Charming Charlie Elmore Marketplace 4219 Elmore Avenue Davenport IA 52807 Charming Charlie Village at Jordan Creek 6925 Mills Civic Parkway West Des Moines IA 50266 Charming Charlie Meridian Town Center 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln. Meridian ID 83646 Charming Charlie Canyon Park 1925 Fillmore St. Twin Falls ID 83301 Charming Charlie Fox Valley Center 195 Fox Valley Center Aurora IL 60504 Charming Charlie Bloomingdale Court 364 West Army Trail Bloomingdale IL 60108 Charming Charlie Promenade Bolingbrook 635 E Boughton Road Bolingbrook IL 60440 Charming Charlie Shops At North Bridge 520 N Michigan Avenue Chicago IL 60611 Charming Charlie Shops at St. Clair 134 St Clair Square Fairview Heights IL 62208 Charming Charlie Geneva Commons 202 Commons Drive Geneva IL 60134 Charming Charlie Gurnee Mills 6170 W. Grand Avenue Gurnee IL 60031 Charming Charlie Hillside Town Center 170 S. Mannheim Rd Hillside IL 60162 Charming Charlie Louis Joliet 3340 Mall Loop Drive Joliet IL 60431 Charming Charlie Orland Park 14225 95th Avenue Orland Park IL 60462 Charming Charlie The Shoppes At Grand Prairie 5201 West War Memorial Drive Peoria IL 61615 Charming Charlie Cherryvale Mall 7200 Harrison Avenue Rockford IL 61112 Charming Charlie Woodfield Mall F209 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg IL 60173 Charming Charlie White Oaks Plaza 2841 Veteran's Parkway Springfield IL 62704 Charming Charlie Clay Terrace 14311 Clay Terrace Blvd. Carmel IN 46032 Charming Charlie Heritage Square 7321 Heritage Square Drive Granger IN 46530 Charming Charlie Greenwood Mall 1251 N. US 31 Suite P180 Greenwood IN 46142 Charming Charlie Lafayette 2415 Sagamore Parkway S Lafayette IN 47905 Charming Charlie Hamilton Town Center 13971 Town Center Blvd. Noblesville IN 46060 Charming Charlie Legends Outlet 1867 Village West Pkwy. Kansas City KS 66111 Charming Charlie Town Center Crossing 4431 W. 119th Street Leawood KS 66209 Charming Charlie Cheshire Outlets 2750 N. Greenwich Rd. Wichita KS 67226 Charming Charlie Crestview 2787 Towne Center Blvd. Crestview Hills KY 41017 Charming Charlie Mall at Lexington Green 161 Lexington Green Circle Lexington KY 40503 Charming Charlie Perkins Rowe 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Baton Rouge LA 70810 Charming Charlie Louisiana Boardwalk 360 Boardwalk Boulevard Bossier City LA 71111 Charming Charlie Riverchase 69278 Hwy 21 Covington LA 70433 Charming Charlie Acadiana Mall 5725 Johnston Street Lafayette LA 70503 Charming Charlie Prien Lake 496 West Prien Lake Road Lake Charles LA 70601 Charming Charlie Pecanland 4700 Maillhavenuen Rd Monroe LA 71203 Charming Charlie Elmwood Shopping Center 1126 South Clearview Pkwy New Orleans LA 70123 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Bellemeade 6535 Youree Drive Shreveport LA 71105 Charming Charlie Patriot Place 259 Patriot Place Foxborough MA 02035 Charming Charlie Market Street - Lynnfield 920 Market Street Lynnfield MA 01940 Charming Charlie Village At Colony Place 194 Colony Place Plymouth MA 02360 Charming Charlie Bowie Town Center 15412 Emerald Way Bowie MD 20716 Charming Charlie Westview Promenade 5267 Buckeystown Pike Frederick MD 21704 Charming Charlie Washingtonian 101 Boardwalk Place Gaithersburg MD 20878 Charming Charlie National Harbor 162 Waterfront Street National Harbor MD 20745 Charming Charlie Shops At Waldorf 2935 Festival Way Waldorf MD 20603 Charming Charlie Green Oak Village Place 9720 Village Place Blvd Brighton MI 48116 Charming Charlie Partridge Creek 17420 Hall Road Clinton Township MI 48038 Charming Charlie River Town Crossings 3700 River Town Pkwy SW Grandville MI 49418 Charming Charlie Novi Town Center 26020 Ingersol Dr Novi MI 48375 Charming Charlie The Crossroads 6650 South Westnedge Avenue Portage MI 49024 Charming Charlie Westland Center 35000 W. Warren Road Westland MI 48185 Charming Charlie Riverdale Village 12617 Riverdale Blvd. NW Coon Rapids MN 55448 Charming Charlie Fountains Of Arbor Lakes 11501 Fountains Dr. North Maple Grove MN 55369 Charming Charlie Woodbury Lakes 9020 Hudson Road Woodbury MN 55125 Charming Charlie Columbia Mall 2300 Bernadette Dr Columbia MO 65203 Charming Charlie West County 80 West County Center Des Peres MO 63131 Charming Charlie Zona Rosa 8720 NW Prairie View Road Kansas City MO 64153 Charming Charlie Meadows 20 Meadows Circle Drive Lake St. Louis MO 63367 Charming Charlie Battlefield 2825 South Glenstone Avenue Springfield MO 65804 Charming Charlie Saint Louis Galleria 1155 St. Louis Galleria St St. Louis MO 63117 Charming Charlie Market Street Flowood 173 Market Street Flowood MS 39232 Charming Charlie Jackson 1000 Highland Colony Parkway Ridgeland MS 39157 Charming Charlie Biltmore Park 8 Town Square Blvd. Asheville NC 28803 Charming Charlie Stonecrest at Piper Glan 7832 Rea Road Charlotte NC 28277 Charming Charlie Belgate Village 8204 IKEA Blvd Charlotte NC 28262 Charming Charlie Friendly 812 Friendly Center Road Greensboro NC 27408 Charming Charlie New Hill Place 128 Grand Hill Place Holly Springs NC 27540 Charming Charlie Birkdale Village 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville NC 28078 Charming Charlie Park West Village 2128 Village Market Dr Morrisville NC 27560 Charming Charlie Triangle Town Center 3761 Sumner Blvd. Raleigh NC 27616 Charming Charlie Hanes Mall 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston Salem NC 27103 Charming Charlie Southpointe 2940 Pine Lake Rd Lincoln NE 68516 Charming Charlie Village Pointe 17255 Davenport St. Omaha NE 68118 Charming Charlie L Street Market Place 12320 L. Street Omaha NE 68137 Charming Charlie Mall of New Hampshire 1500 South Willow Street Manchester NH 03103 Charming Charlie Nahua 310 Daniel Webster Highway Nashua NH 03060 Charming Charlie Streets of Chester 270 US 206 South Chester NJ 07930 Charming Charlie The Promenade Shops At Clifton 852 NJ-3 West Clifton NJ 07012 Charming Charlie Deptford Mall 1750 Deptford Center Road Deptford NJ 08096 Charming Charlie City Place At Promenade 34 The Promenade Edgewater NJ 07020 Charming Charlie Shoppes at Flemington 100 Reaville Avenue Flemington NJ 08822 Charming Charlie Freehold Mall 3710 US Highway 9 Freehold NJ 07728 Charming Charlie Mercer Mall 3371 Brunswick Pike Lawrence Township NJ 08648 Charming Charlie Marlton Square 300 Route 73 S Marlton NJ 08053 Charming Charlie Village At Cambridge Crossing 4010 Dearborn Circle Mt. Laurel NJ 08054 Charming Charlie Paramus Park 700 Paramus Park Paramus NJ 07652 Charming Charlie Woodbridge Center 376 Woodbridge Center Dr Woodbridge NJ 07095 Charming Charlie Albuquerque 10000 Coors Blvd. BYP NW Albuquerque NM 87114 Charming Charlie ABQ Uptown 2201 East Q St NE Albuquerque NM 87110 Charming Charlie District at Green Valley 2240 Village Walk Dr Henderson NV 89052 Charming Charlie Meadows Mall 4300 Meadows Lane Las Vegas NV 89107 Charming Charlie Town Square Las Vegas 6521 Las Vegas Blvd South Las Vegas NV 89119 Charming Charlie Tivoli Village At Queensridge 400 South Rampart Las Vegas NV 89145 Charming Charlie The Summit Reno 13925 South Virginia Street Reno NV 89511 Charming Charlie South Shore Mall 1701 Sunrise Highway Bay Shore NY 11706 Charming Charlie Gallery at Westbury 1028 Old Country Road Garden City NY 11530 Charming Charlie Nanuet 6127 Fashion Drive Nanuet NY 10954 Charming Charlie Jefferson Valley 650 Lee Blvd. Yorktown Heights NY 10598 Charming Charlie Colonie City Center 131 Colonie Center Albany NY 12205 Charming Charlie Marketplace Mall 1 Miracle Mile Drive Rochester NY 14623 Charming Charlie Westchester's Ridge Hill 1 Ridge Hill Blvd. Yonkers NY 10710 Charming Charlie The Greene 4380 Holly Lane Beavercreek OH 45440 Charming Charlie Belden Village 4230 Belden Village ST NW Canton OH 44718 Charming Charlie Rookwood Commons 2693A Edmondson Road Cincinnati OH 45209 Charming Charlie Polaris 1554 Polaris Parkway Columbus OH 43240 Charming Charlie Legacy Village 24503 Cedar Road Lyndhurst OH 44124 Charming Charlie Macedonia Commons 8210 Macedonia Commons Blvd Macedonia OH 44056 Charming Charlie Deerfield Towne Center 5175 Deerfield Blvd. Mason OH 45040 Charming Charlie Shops At Fallen Timbers 3100 Main Street Maumee OH 43537 Charming Charlie Mentor 7850 Mentor Ave Mentor OH 44060 Charming Charlie Franklin Park Mall 5001 Monroe St. Toledo OH 43623 Charming Charlie Crocker Park 172 Crocker Blvd. Westlake OH 44145 Charming Charlie Streets Of Tanasbourne 19338 Emma Way Hillsboro OR 97124 Charming Charlie Neshaminy Mall 323 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem PA 19020 Charming Charlie Shops At Sands 77 Sands Blvd Bethlehem PA 18015 Charming Charlie Promenade shops at Saucon Valley 2945 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034 Charming Charlie Providence Town Center 60 Town Center Drive Collegeville PA 19426 Charming Charlie Millcreek 654 Millcreek Mall Erie PA 16565 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Brinton Lakes 965 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills PA 19342 Charming Charlie Waterfront Town Center 245 W. Bridge St Homestead PA 15120 Charming Charlie Park City Center 142 Park City Center Lancaster PA 17601 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Montage 2551 Shoppes Blvd. Moosic PA 18507 Charming Charlie Galleria Of Mt. Lebanon 1500 Washington Road Pittsburgh PA 15228 Charming Charlie Plymouth Meeting Mall 500 W. Germantown Pike Plymouth Meeting PA 19462 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Wyomissing 792 Woodland Rd Wyomissing PA 19610 Charming Charlie West Manchester 810 Town Center Drive York PA 17408 Charming Charlie Columbiana Centre 100 Columbiana Circle Columbia SC 29212 Charming Charlie Shops At Greenridge 1125 Woodruff Road Greenville SC 29607 Charming Charlie Market Common 3085 Howard Avenue Myrtle Beach SC 29577 Charming Charlie Hillcrest Shopping Center 1855 E Main St Spartanburg SC 29307 Charming Charlie Hamilton Place 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga TN 37421 Charming Charlie The Streets Of Indian Lake 300 Indian Lake Blvd Bldg. A Hendersonville TN 37075 Charming Charlie West Town Mall 7600 Kingston Drive Knoxville TN 37919 Charming Charlie Murfreesboro 2615 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Charming Charlie Greens Hills Mall 2126 Abbott Martin Road Nashville TN 37215 Charming Charlie Water Creek 925 Market Street Allen TX 75013 Charming Charlie Arlington Highlands 3901 Arlington Highlands Blvd. Arlington TX 76018 Charming Charlie Atascocita 6621 FM 1960 East Atascocita TX 77346 Charming Charlie Sunrise Mall 2370 N. Expressway Brownsville TX 78526 Charming Charlie Cedar Hill 305 West FM 1382 Cedar Hill TX 75104 Charming Charlie Cedar Park 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park TX 78613 Charming Charlie College Station 1416 Texas Avenue South College Station TX 77840 Charming Charlie Corpus Christi 5488 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi TX 78411 Charming Charlie Cypress Town Center 25719 Northwest Freeway Cypress TX 77429 Charming Charlie Park Lane 8190 Park Lane Dallas TX 75231 Charming Charlie Fountains at Farah 8889 Gateway Blvd W El Paso TX 79925 Charming Charlie Alliance Town Center 9361 Sage Meadow Trail Fort Worth TX 76177 Charming Charlie Trinity Commons 3100 S. Hulen Street Fort Worth TX 76109 Charming Charlie Baybrook Mall 700 Baybrook Mall Friendswood TX 77546 Charming Charlie Firewheel Town Center 430 Winecup Way Garland TX 75040 Charming Charlie Highland Village 1401 Shoal Creek Highland Village TX 75077 Charming Charlie Champions 6915 FM 1960 Houston TX 77069 Charming Charlie Northeast Mall 1101 Melbourne Road Hurst TX 76053 Charming Charlie Katy/Grand Parkway 400 West Grand Parkway Katy TX 77494 Charming Charlie Vista Ridge Plaza 440 E Round Grove Rd. Lewisville TX 75067 Charming Charlie Promenade at West End 2910 West Loop 289 Lubbock TX 79407 Charming Charlie Town East Mall 2063 Town East Mall Mesquite TX 75150 Charming Charlie Town Center at Creekside 227 Creekside Crossing New Braunfels TX 78130 Charming Charlie Pearland Town Center 11200 Broadway Street Pearland TX 77584 Charming Charlie Stone Hill Town Center 1512 Stone Hill Dr Pflugerville TX 78660 Charming Charlie Preston & Park 1900 Preston Road Plano TX 75093 Charming Charlie Rockwell Crossing 959 E I-30 Rockwall TX 75087 Charming Charlie Brazos Town Center 23519 Brazos Town Crossing Rosenberg TX 77469 Charming Charlie Village at Stone Oak 22602 US Highway 281 North San Antonio TX 78258 Charming Charlie The Rim 17503 La Cantera Parkway San Antonio TX 78257 Charming Charlie Alamo Quarry 225 E. Basse Road San Antonio TX 78209 Charming Charlie South Lake 301 N. Carroll Avenue Southlake TX 76092 Charming Charlie Sugar Land 16250 City Walk Sugar Land TX 77479 Charming Charlie Sunset Village 5207 Brodie Lane Sunset Valley TX 78745 Charming Charlie Market Street - The Woodlands 9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands TX 77380 Charming Charlie Station Park 195 N West Promontory Farmington UT 84025 Charming Charlie University Mall 575 E. University Parkway Orem UT 84097 Charming Charlie Red Rock Commons 15 S. River Road Saint George UT 84790 Charming Charlie The District at South Jordon 11565 S District Dr South Jordan UT 84095 Charming Charlie Charlottesville 1600 Rio Rd. East Charlottesville VA 22901 Charming Charlie Fairfax Mall 11794 Fair Oaks Mall Fairfax VA 22033 Charming Charlie Spotsylvania Mall 1 Towne Center Blvd. Fredericksburg VA 22407 Charming Charlie Virginia Gateway Promenade 13962 Promenade Commons St. Gainesville VA 20155 Charming Charlie The Village At Leesburg 1606 Village Market Blvd. SE Leesburg VA 20175 Charming Charlie McArthur Place 300 Monticello Avenue Norfolk VA 23510 Charming Charlie Springfield Mall 6677 Springfield Mall Springfield VA 22150 Charming Charlie Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center 15000 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge VA 22191 Charming Charlie Columbia Center Mall 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick WA 99336 Charming Charlie South Hill Mall 3500 S. Meridian Puyallup WA 98373 Charming Charlie Redmond Town Center 16542 NE 74th St Redmond WA 98052 Charming Charlie Bayshore Town Center 516 W Silver Spring Drive Glendale WI 53217 Charming Charlie West Towne Mall 17 West Towne Mall Madison WI 53719 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Prairie Ridge 10347 77th Street Pleasant Prairie WI 53158 Charming Charlie Shoppes At Fox River 1200 W Sunset Dr. Waukesha WI 53189 Charming Charlie Huntington Mall 500 Mall Road Barboursville WV 25504

