All Charming Charlie Stores Are CLOSING! Sale Began Saturday, July 13, 2019

Huge Savings are being offered at ALL Charming Charlie retail locations. The 261 closing stores are in 38 states across the US.

Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

Jul 15, 2019, 06:37 ET

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARMING CHARLIE has begun offering huge discounts at their closing sales. The jewelry and accessories retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, July 11, 2019 with plans to close all of their 261 stores in 38 states. 

Charming Charlie shoppers will find significant price reductions of 20-50% off original prices with an extra 20% off the lowest ticketed price of clearance merchandise. Customers will be able to take advantage of these tremendous savings on a full selection of jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories home décor and so much more! The sale features great deals across all stores, all products and all departments just in time for back to school shopping.

The store closing sales are being conducted by a joint venture consisting of Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners. A spokesperson for the consortium said, "Customers are encouraged to shop their local Charming Charlie store to purchase their favorite styles at discounted prices. These stores are well known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color; making that perfect look fun and easy to find. We encourage customers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products. Given the popularity of this brand and the compelling discounts, we expect merchandise to sell very quickly."

A full list of closing locations is attached and you can also find the store near you at: https://www.charmingcharlie.com/stores

About Charming Charlie: Charming Charlie is a Houston-based specialty retailer focused on fashion jewelry, handbags, apparel, gifts and beauty products. Charming Charlie brings value to their customers by providing them with high quality, style and a broad assortment of fashion product at affordable price points.  The company currently operates 261 stores in the United States.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC:  Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.  Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.  Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com),  as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com).  Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

CHARMING CHARLIE CLOSING STORES

Store

 Mall

 Address

 City

 State

Zip

Charming Charlie

 The Summit 

 216 Summit Blvd. N

 Birmingham

 AL

35243

Charming Charlie

 Parkway Place 

 2801 Memorial Parkway South

 Huntsville

 AL

35801

Charming Charlie

 Eastern Shore Centre 

 30500 State Hwy 181

 Spanish Fort

 AL

36527

Charming Charlie

 San Tan Village 

 2218 E. Williams Field Road

 Gilbert

 AZ

85295

Charming Charlie

 Palm Valley Pavilions West 

 1400 N. Litchfield Rd 

 Goodyear

 AZ

85338

Charming Charlie

 Parke West 

 9784 West Northern Ave

 Peoria

 AZ

85345

Charming Charlie

 The District At Desert Ridge 

 21001 N. Tatum Blvd

 Phoenix

 AZ

85050

Charming Charlie

 Norterra 

 2480 W Happy Valley Road

 Phoenix

 AZ

85085

Charming Charlie

 Tempe Marketplace 

 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy

 Tempe

 AZ

85281

Charming Charlie

 Tucson Mall 

 4500 N Oracle Road

 Tucson

 AZ

85705

Charming Charlie

 South Shore Center 

 2226 South Shore Center

 Alameda

 CA

94501

Charming Charlie

 The Marketplace Bakersfield 

 9000 Ming Avenue

 Bakersfield 

 CA

93311

Charming Charlie

 Streets Of Brentwood 

 2545 Sand Creek Rd

 Brentwood 

 CA

94513

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Chino Hills 

 13920 City Center Dr.

 Chino Hills

 CA

91709

Charming Charlie

 Parkway Plaza 

 335 Parkway Plaza

 El Cajon

 CA

92020

Charming Charlie

 Laguna Crossroads 

 7601 Laguna Blvd

 Elk Grove

 CA

95758

Charming Charlie

 North County Fair 

 200 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

 Escondido

 CA

92025

Charming Charlie

 Palladio At Broadstone 

 330 Palladio Pkwy

 Folsom

 CA

95630

Charming Charlie

 Five Points Plaza 

 18595 Main Street

 Huntington Beach

 CA

92648

Charming Charlie

 Vintage Fair 

 3401 Dale Road

 Modesto 

 CA

95356

Charming Charlie

 Northridge Fashion Center 

 9301 Tampa Ave

 Northridge

 CA

91324

Charming Charlie

 Palm Desert Mall 

 72-840 Highway 111

 Palm Desert 

 CA

92260

Charming Charlie

 Victoria Gardens 

 7831 Monticello Avenue

 Rancho Cucamonga

 CA

91739

Charming Charlie

 Galleria at Tyler 

 1340 Galleria at Tyler

 Riverside

 CA

92503

Charming Charlie

 The Fountains At Roseville 

 1005 Galleria Blvd.

 Roseville

 CA

95678

Charming Charlie

 Stonecreek Village 

 5757 Pacific Ave

 Stockton

 CA

95207

Charming Charlie

 The Promenade Temecula 

 40760 Winchester Road

 Temecula

 CA

92591

Charming Charlie

 The Marketplace Tustin 

 2891 El Camino Real

 Tustin

 CA

92782

Charming Charlie

 Nut Tree 

 1621 E. Monte Vista Ave

 Vacaville

 CA

95688

Charming Charlie

 Southlands Town Center 

 6240 S Main Street

 Aurora

 CO

80016

Charming Charlie

 The Streets At Southglenn 

 6955 S York St

 Centennial

 CO

80122

Charming Charlie

 Northfield At Stapleton 

 8246 E 49th Avenue

 Denver

 CO

80238

Charming Charlie

 Front Range Village 

 2721 Council Tree Avenue

 Fort Collins

 CO

80525

Charming Charlie

 Belmar 

 7240 W. Alaska Drive

 Lakewood

 CO

80226

Charming Charlie

 Park Meadows 

 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr. 

 Lone Tree

 CO

80124

Charming Charlie

 Westminster 

 14644 Orchard Parkway

 Westminster

 CO

80023

Charming Charlie

 Guilford Commons 

 1919 Boston Post Road

 Guilford

 CT

06437

Charming Charlie

 Connecticut Commons 

 248-A New Britain Ave

 Plainville

 CT

06062

Charming Charlie

 Evergreen Walk 

 500 Evergreen Way

 South Windsor

 CT

06074

Charming Charlie

 Blue Back Square 

 76 Memorial Road

 West Hartford

 CT

06107

Charming Charlie

 Altamonte Mall 

 451 E. Altamonte Drive

 Altamonte Springs

 FL

32701

Charming Charlie

 Westfield Brandon 

 836 Brandon Town Center

 Brandon

 FL

33511

Charming Charlie

 Countryside Mall 

 27001 US  Hwy 19 N

 Clearwater

 FL

33761

Charming Charlie

 Promenade At Coconut Creek 

 4413 Lyons Rd

 Coconut Creek

 FL

33073

Charming Charlie

 Delray Market Place 

 9195 W Atlantic Ave

 Delray Beach

 FL

33446

Charming Charlie

 Coconut Point 

 23106 Fashion Drive

 Estero

 FL

33928

Charming Charlie

 The Oaks Mall 

 6419 Newberry Rd

 Gainesville

 FL

32605

Charming Charlie

 Village At Gulfstream 

 600 Silks Run

 Hallandale Beach

 FL

33009

Charming Charlie

 River City Marketplace 

 13141 City Station Drive

 Jacksonville

 FL

32218

Charming Charlie

 Avenues 

 10300 Southside Blvd.

 Jacksonville

 FL

32256

Charming Charlie

 The Palms At Town & Country 

 8600 Mills Drs.

 Miami

 FL

33183

Charming Charlie

 The Falls 

 8888 136th Street 

 Miami 

 FL

33176

Charming Charlie

 The Mercato 

 9105 Strada Place

 Naples

 FL

34108

Charming Charlie

 Pointe Orlando 

 9101 International Dr.

 Orlando

 FL

32819

Charming Charlie

 Florida Mall 

 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail

 Orlando

 FL

32809

Charming Charlie

 Pier Park 

 15600 Starfish St.

 Panama City Beach

 FL

32413

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Pembroke Gardens 

 14546 SW 5th Street

 Pembroke Pines

 FL

33027

Charming Charlie

 Avenue Viera 

 2281 Town Center Avenue

 Viera

 FL

32940

Charming Charlie

 Mall At Wellington 

 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd

 Wellington

 FL

33414

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Wiregrass 

 28249 Paseo Drive

 Wesley Chapel

 FL

33543

Charming Charlie

 Winter Garden Village 

 3267 Daniels Road

 Winter Garden

 FL

34787

Charming Charlie

 Cumberland Mall 

  1000 Cumberland Mall

 Atlanta 

 GA

30339

Charming Charlie

 Augusta Mall 

 3450 Wrightsboro Rd

 Augusta 

 GA

30909

Charming Charlie

 Mall Of Georgia 

 3333 Buford Drive

 Buford

 GA

30519

Charming Charlie

 Forsyth 

 410 Peachtree Parkway 

 Cumming

 GA

30041

Charming Charlie

 Arbor Place 

 6700 Douglas Blvd.

 Douglasville

 GA

30135

Charming Charlie

 Macon 

 5080 Riverside Drive

 Macon

 GA

31210

Charming Charlie

 Ashley Park 

 372 Newnan Crossing Bypass

 Newnan

 GA

30265

Charming Charlie

 Peachtree 

 5155 Peachtree Parkway 

 Norcross

 GA

30092

Charming Charlie

 Oglethorpe Mall 

 7804 Abercorn Extension

 Savannah

 GA

31406

Charming Charlie

 Webb Gin 

 1350 Scenic Highway

 Snellville

 GA

30078

Charming Charlie

 Woodstock Square 

 128 Woodstock Square Ave

 Woodstock

 GA

30189

Charming Charlie

 Elmore Marketplace 

 4219 Elmore Avenue

 Davenport

 IA

52807

Charming Charlie

 Village at Jordan Creek 

 6925 Mills Civic Parkway

 West Des Moines

 IA

50266

Charming Charlie

 Meridian Town Center 

 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln.

 Meridian

 ID

83646

Charming Charlie

 Canyon Park 

 1925 Fillmore St.

 Twin Falls

 ID

83301

Charming Charlie

 Fox Valley Center 

 195 Fox Valley Center

 Aurora

 IL

60504

Charming Charlie

 Bloomingdale Court 

 364 West Army Trail

 Bloomingdale

 IL

60108

Charming Charlie

 Promenade Bolingbrook 

 635 E Boughton Road

 Bolingbrook

 IL

60440

Charming Charlie

 Shops At North Bridge 

 520 N Michigan Avenue

 Chicago

 IL

60611

Charming Charlie

 Shops at St. Clair 

 134 St Clair Square

 Fairview Heights

 IL

62208

Charming Charlie

 Geneva Commons 

 202 Commons Drive

 Geneva

 IL

60134

Charming Charlie

 Gurnee Mills 

 6170 W. Grand Avenue 

 Gurnee

 IL

60031

Charming Charlie

 Hillside Town Center 

 170 S. Mannheim Rd

 Hillside 

 IL

60162

Charming Charlie

 Louis Joliet 

 3340 Mall Loop Drive

 Joliet

 IL

60431

Charming Charlie

 Orland Park 

 14225 95th Avenue

 Orland Park

 IL

60462

Charming Charlie

 The Shoppes At Grand Prairie 

 5201 West War Memorial Drive

 Peoria

 IL

61615

Charming Charlie

 Cherryvale Mall 

 7200 Harrison Avenue

 Rockford

 IL

61112

Charming Charlie

 Woodfield Mall 

 F209 Woodfield Mall

 Schaumburg

 IL

60173

Charming Charlie

 White Oaks Plaza 

 2841 Veteran's Parkway

 Springfield

 IL

62704

Charming Charlie

 Clay Terrace 

 14311 Clay Terrace Blvd.

 Carmel

 IN

46032

Charming Charlie

 Heritage Square 

 7321 Heritage Square Drive

 Granger

 IN

46530

Charming Charlie

 Greenwood Mall 

 1251 N. US 31 Suite P180

 Greenwood

 IN

46142

Charming Charlie

 Lafayette 

 2415 Sagamore Parkway S

 Lafayette

 IN

47905

Charming Charlie

 Hamilton Town Center 

 13971 Town Center Blvd.

 Noblesville

 IN

46060

Charming Charlie

 Legends Outlet 

 1867 Village West Pkwy.

 Kansas City

 KS

66111

Charming Charlie

 Town Center Crossing 

 4431 W. 119th Street

 Leawood

 KS

66209

Charming Charlie

 Cheshire Outlets 

 2750 N. Greenwich Rd.

 Wichita

 KS

67226

Charming Charlie

 Crestview 

 2787 Towne Center Blvd.

 Crestview Hills

 KY

41017

Charming Charlie

 Mall at Lexington Green 

 161 Lexington Green Circle

 Lexington

 KY

40503

Charming Charlie

 Perkins Rowe 

 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.

 Baton Rouge

 LA

70810

Charming Charlie

 Louisiana Boardwalk 

 360 Boardwalk Boulevard

 Bossier City

 LA

71111

Charming Charlie

 Riverchase 

 69278 Hwy 21

 Covington

 LA

70433

Charming Charlie

 Acadiana Mall 

 5725 Johnston Street 

 Lafayette

 LA

70503

Charming Charlie

 Prien Lake 

 496 West Prien Lake Road

 Lake Charles

 LA

70601

Charming Charlie

 Pecanland 

 4700 Maillhavenuen Rd

 Monroe

 LA

71203

Charming Charlie

 Elmwood Shopping Center 

 1126 South Clearview Pkwy

 New Orleans

 LA

70123

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Bellemeade 

 6535 Youree Drive

 Shreveport

 LA

71105

Charming Charlie

 Patriot Place 

 259 Patriot Place

 Foxborough

 MA

02035

Charming Charlie

 Market Street - Lynnfield 

 920 Market Street

 Lynnfield

 MA

01940

Charming Charlie

 Village At Colony Place 

 194 Colony Place

 Plymouth

 MA

02360

Charming Charlie

 Bowie Town Center 

 15412 Emerald Way

 Bowie

 MD

20716

Charming Charlie

 Westview Promenade 

 5267 Buckeystown Pike

 Frederick

 MD

21704

Charming Charlie

 Washingtonian 

 101 Boardwalk Place

 Gaithersburg

 MD

20878

Charming Charlie

 National Harbor 

 162 Waterfront Street

 National Harbor

 MD

20745

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Waldorf 

 2935 Festival Way

 Waldorf

 MD

20603

Charming Charlie

 Green Oak Village Place 

 9720 Village Place Blvd

 Brighton

 MI

48116

Charming Charlie

 Partridge Creek 

 17420 Hall Road

 Clinton Township

 MI

48038

Charming Charlie

 River Town Crossings 

 3700 River Town Pkwy SW

 Grandville

 MI

49418

Charming Charlie

 Novi Town Center 

 26020 Ingersol Dr

 Novi

 MI

48375

Charming Charlie

 The Crossroads 

 6650 South Westnedge Avenue

 Portage

 MI

49024

Charming Charlie

 Westland Center 

 35000 W. Warren Road

 Westland

 MI

48185

Charming Charlie

 Riverdale Village 

 12617 Riverdale Blvd. NW

 Coon Rapids

 MN

55448

Charming Charlie

 Fountains Of Arbor Lakes 

 11501 Fountains Dr. North

 Maple Grove 

 MN

55369

Charming Charlie

 Woodbury Lakes 

 9020 Hudson Road

 Woodbury

 MN

55125

Charming Charlie

 Columbia Mall 

 2300 Bernadette Dr

 Columbia

 MO

65203

Charming Charlie

 West County 

 80 West County Center

 Des Peres

 MO

63131

Charming Charlie

 Zona Rosa 

 8720 NW Prairie View Road

 Kansas City

 MO

64153

Charming Charlie

 Meadows 

 20 Meadows Circle Drive

 Lake St. Louis

 MO

63367

Charming Charlie

 Battlefield 

 2825 South Glenstone Avenue

 Springfield 

 MO

65804

Charming Charlie

 Saint Louis Galleria 

 1155 St. Louis Galleria St

 St. Louis

 MO

63117

Charming Charlie

 Market Street Flowood 

 173 Market Street

 Flowood

 MS

39232

Charming Charlie

 Jackson 

 1000 Highland Colony Parkway

 Ridgeland

 MS

39157

Charming Charlie

 Biltmore Park 

 8 Town Square Blvd.

 Asheville

 NC

28803

Charming Charlie

 Stonecrest at Piper Glan 

 7832 Rea Road

 Charlotte

 NC

28277

Charming Charlie

 Belgate Village 

 8204 IKEA Blvd

 Charlotte

 NC

28262

Charming Charlie

 Friendly 

 812 Friendly Center Road

 Greensboro

 NC

27408

Charming Charlie

 New Hill Place 

 128 Grand Hill Place

 Holly Springs

 NC

27540

Charming Charlie

 Birkdale Village 

 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy

 Huntersville

 NC

28078

Charming Charlie

 Park West Village 

 2128 Village Market Dr

 Morrisville

 NC

27560

Charming Charlie

 Triangle Town Center 

 3761 Sumner Blvd.

 Raleigh

 NC

27616

Charming Charlie

 Hanes Mall 

 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.

 Winston Salem

 NC

27103

Charming Charlie

 Southpointe 

 2940 Pine Lake Rd

 Lincoln

 NE

68516

Charming Charlie

 Village Pointe 

 17255 Davenport St.

 Omaha

 NE

68118

Charming Charlie

 L Street Market Place 

 12320 L. Street

 Omaha

 NE

68137

Charming Charlie

 Mall of New Hampshire 

 1500 South Willow Street

 Manchester 

 NH

03103

Charming Charlie

 Nahua 

 310 Daniel Webster Highway

 Nashua

 NH

03060

Charming Charlie

 Streets of Chester 

 270 US 206 South

 Chester

 NJ

07930

Charming Charlie

 The Promenade Shops At Clifton 

 852 NJ-3 West

 Clifton

 NJ

07012

Charming Charlie

 Deptford Mall 

 1750 Deptford Center Road

 Deptford 

 NJ

08096

Charming Charlie

 City Place At Promenade 

 34 The Promenade

 Edgewater

 NJ

07020

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes at Flemington 

 100 Reaville Avenue

 Flemington

 NJ

08822

Charming Charlie

 Freehold Mall 

 3710 US Highway 9

 Freehold

 NJ

07728

Charming Charlie

 Mercer Mall 

 3371 Brunswick Pike

 Lawrence Township

 NJ

08648

Charming Charlie

 Marlton Square 

 300 Route 73 S

 Marlton

 NJ

08053

Charming Charlie

 Village At Cambridge Crossing 

 4010 Dearborn Circle

 Mt. Laurel

 NJ

08054

Charming Charlie

 Paramus Park 

 700 Paramus Park

 Paramus

 NJ

07652

Charming Charlie

 Woodbridge Center 

 376 Woodbridge Center Dr

 Woodbridge

 NJ

07095

Charming Charlie

 Albuquerque 

 10000 Coors Blvd. BYP NW 

 Albuquerque

 NM

87114

Charming Charlie

 ABQ Uptown 

 2201 East Q St NE

 Albuquerque

 NM

87110

Charming Charlie

 District at Green Valley 

 2240 Village Walk Dr

 Henderson

 NV

89052

Charming Charlie

 Meadows Mall 

 4300 Meadows Lane

 Las Vegas

 NV

89107

Charming Charlie

 Town Square Las Vegas 

 6521 Las Vegas Blvd South 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89119

Charming Charlie

 Tivoli Village At Queensridge 

 400 South Rampart 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89145

Charming Charlie

 The Summit Reno 

 13925 South Virginia Street

 Reno

 NV

89511

Charming Charlie

 South Shore Mall 

 1701 Sunrise Highway

 Bay Shore

 NY

11706

Charming Charlie

 Gallery at Westbury 

 1028 Old Country Road

 Garden City

 NY

11530

Charming Charlie

 Nanuet 

 6127 Fashion Drive

 Nanuet

 NY

10954

Charming Charlie

 Jefferson Valley 

 650 Lee Blvd.

 Yorktown Heights

 NY

10598

Charming Charlie

 Colonie City Center 

 131 Colonie Center

 Albany

 NY 

12205

Charming Charlie

 Marketplace Mall 

 1 Miracle Mile Drive

 Rochester

 NY 

14623

Charming Charlie

 Westchester's Ridge Hill 

 1 Ridge Hill Blvd.

 Yonkers

 NY 

10710

Charming Charlie

 The Greene 

 4380 Holly Lane

 Beavercreek

 OH

45440

Charming Charlie

 Belden Village 

 4230 Belden Village ST NW

 Canton

 OH

44718

Charming Charlie

 Rookwood Commons 

 2693A Edmondson Road

 Cincinnati

 OH

45209

Charming Charlie

 Polaris 

 1554 Polaris Parkway

 Columbus

 OH

43240

Charming Charlie

 Legacy Village 

 24503 Cedar Road

 Lyndhurst

 OH

44124

Charming Charlie

 Macedonia Commons 

 8210 Macedonia Commons Blvd

 Macedonia

 OH

44056

Charming Charlie

 Deerfield Towne Center 

 5175 Deerfield Blvd.

 Mason

 OH

45040

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Fallen Timbers 

 3100 Main Street

 Maumee

 OH

43537

Charming Charlie

 Mentor 

 7850 Mentor Ave

 Mentor

 OH

44060

Charming Charlie

 Franklin Park Mall 

 5001 Monroe St.

 Toledo

 OH

43623

Charming Charlie

 Crocker Park 

 172 Crocker Blvd.

 Westlake

 OH

44145

Charming Charlie

 Streets Of Tanasbourne 

 19338 Emma Way

 Hillsboro

 OR

97124

Charming Charlie

 Neshaminy Mall 

 323 Neshaminy Mall

 Bensalem

 PA

19020

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Sands 

 77 Sands Blvd

 Bethlehem

 PA

18015

Charming Charlie

 Promenade shops at Saucon Valley 

 2945  Center Valley Parkway

 Center Valley

 PA

18034

Charming Charlie

 Providence Town Center 

 60 Town Center Drive

 Collegeville

 PA

19426

Charming Charlie

 Millcreek 

 654 Millcreek Mall

 Erie

 PA

16565

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Brinton Lakes 

 965 Baltimore Pike

 Glen Mills

 PA

19342

Charming Charlie

 Waterfront Town Center 

 245 W. Bridge St

 Homestead

 PA

15120

Charming Charlie

 Park City Center 

 142 Park City Center

 Lancaster

 PA

17601

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Montage 

 2551 Shoppes Blvd.

 Moosic

 PA

18507

Charming Charlie

 Galleria Of Mt. Lebanon 

 1500 Washington Road

 Pittsburgh

 PA

15228

Charming Charlie

 Plymouth Meeting Mall 

 500 W. Germantown Pike

 Plymouth Meeting

 PA

19462

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Wyomissing 

 792 Woodland Rd

 Wyomissing

 PA

19610

Charming Charlie

 West Manchester 

 810 Town Center Drive

 York

 PA

17408

Charming Charlie

 Columbiana Centre 

 100 Columbiana Circle

 Columbia

 SC

29212

Charming Charlie

 Shops At Greenridge 

 1125 Woodruff Road

 Greenville

 SC

29607

Charming Charlie

 Market Common 

 3085 Howard Avenue

 Myrtle Beach

 SC

29577

Charming Charlie

 Hillcrest Shopping Center 

 1855 E Main St

 Spartanburg

 SC

29307

Charming Charlie

 Hamilton Place 

 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. 

 Chattanooga

 TN

37421

Charming Charlie

 The Streets Of Indian Lake 

 300 Indian Lake Blvd Bldg. A  

 Hendersonville

 TN

37075

Charming Charlie

 West Town Mall 

 7600 Kingston Drive

 Knoxville

 TN

37919

Charming Charlie

 Murfreesboro 

 2615 Medical Center Parkway

 Murfreesboro

 TN

37129

Charming Charlie

 Greens Hills Mall 

 2126 Abbott Martin Road

 Nashville

 TN

37215

Charming Charlie

 Water Creek 

 925 Market Street

 Allen

 TX

75013

Charming Charlie

 Arlington Highlands 

 3901 Arlington Highlands Blvd.

 Arlington

 TX

76018

Charming Charlie

 Atascocita 

 6621 FM 1960 East

 Atascocita

 TX

77346

Charming Charlie

 Sunrise Mall 

 2370 N. Expressway 

 Brownsville 

 TX

78526

Charming Charlie

 Cedar Hill 

 305 West FM 1382

 Cedar Hill

 TX

75104

Charming Charlie

 Cedar Park 

 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. 

 Cedar Park

 TX

78613

Charming Charlie

 College Station 

 1416 Texas Avenue South

 College Station

 TX

77840

Charming Charlie

 Corpus Christi 

 5488 South Padre Island Drive

 Corpus Christi

 TX

78411

Charming Charlie

 Cypress Town Center 

 25719 Northwest Freeway

 Cypress

 TX

77429

Charming Charlie

 Park Lane 

 8190 Park Lane

 Dallas

 TX

75231

Charming Charlie

 Fountains at Farah 

 8889 Gateway Blvd W

 El Paso

 TX

79925

Charming Charlie

 Alliance Town Center 

 9361 Sage Meadow Trail

 Fort Worth

 TX

76177

Charming Charlie

 Trinity Commons 

 3100 S. Hulen Street

 Fort Worth

 TX

76109

Charming Charlie

 Baybrook Mall 

 700 Baybrook Mall

 Friendswood

 TX

77546

Charming Charlie

 Firewheel Town Center 

 430 Winecup Way

 Garland

 TX

75040

Charming Charlie

 Highland Village 

 1401 Shoal Creek

 Highland Village

 TX

75077

Charming Charlie

 Champions 

 6915 FM 1960 

 Houston

 TX

77069

Charming Charlie

 Northeast Mall 

 1101 Melbourne Road

 Hurst

 TX

76053

Charming Charlie

 Katy/Grand Parkway 

 400 West Grand Parkway

 Katy

 TX

77494

Charming Charlie

 Vista Ridge Plaza 

 440 E Round Grove Rd.

 Lewisville 

 TX

75067

Charming Charlie

 Promenade at West End 

 2910 West Loop 289

 Lubbock

 TX

79407

Charming Charlie

 Town East Mall 

 2063 Town East Mall

 Mesquite

 TX

75150

Charming Charlie

 Town Center at Creekside 

 227 Creekside Crossing

 New Braunfels

 TX

78130

Charming Charlie

 Pearland Town Center 

 11200 Broadway Street

 Pearland

 TX

77584

Charming Charlie

 Stone Hill Town Center 

 1512 Stone Hill Dr

 Pflugerville

 TX

78660

Charming Charlie

 Preston & Park 

 1900 Preston Road

 Plano

 TX

75093

Charming Charlie

 Rockwell Crossing 

 959 E I-30 

 Rockwall

 TX

75087

Charming Charlie

 Brazos Town Center 

 23519  Brazos Town Crossing 

 Rosenberg

 TX

77469

Charming Charlie

 Village at Stone Oak 

 22602 US Highway 281 North 

 San Antonio

 TX

78258

Charming Charlie

 The Rim 

 17503 La Cantera Parkway

 San Antonio

 TX

78257

Charming Charlie

 Alamo Quarry 

 225 E. Basse Road

 San Antonio

 TX

78209

Charming Charlie

 South Lake 

 301 N. Carroll Avenue

 Southlake

 TX

76092

Charming Charlie

 Sugar Land 

 16250 City Walk

 Sugar Land

 TX

77479

Charming Charlie

 Sunset Village 

 5207 Brodie Lane

 Sunset Valley

 TX

78745

Charming Charlie

 Market Street - The Woodlands 

 9595 Six Pines Drive

 The Woodlands

 TX

77380

Charming Charlie

 Station Park 

 195 N West Promontory

 Farmington

 UT

84025

Charming Charlie

 University Mall 

 575 E. University Parkway

 Orem

 UT

84097

Charming Charlie

 Red Rock Commons 

 15 S. River Road

 Saint George

 UT

84790

Charming Charlie

 The District at South Jordon 

 11565 S District Dr

 South Jordan 

 UT

84095

Charming Charlie

 Charlottesville 

 1600 Rio Rd. East

 Charlottesville

 VA

22901

Charming Charlie

 Fairfax Mall 

 11794 Fair Oaks Mall 

 Fairfax

 VA

22033

Charming Charlie

 Spotsylvania Mall 

 1 Towne Center Blvd.

 Fredericksburg

 VA

22407

Charming Charlie

 Virginia Gateway Promenade 

 13962 Promenade Commons St.

 Gainesville

 VA

20155

Charming Charlie

 The Village At Leesburg 

 1606 Village Market Blvd. SE

 Leesburg

 VA

20175

Charming Charlie

 McArthur Place 

 300 Monticello Avenue

 Norfolk

 VA

23510

Charming Charlie

 Springfield Mall 

 6677 Springfield Mall

 Springfield

 VA

22150

Charming Charlie

 Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center 

 15000 Potomac Town Place 

 Woodbridge

 VA

22191

Charming Charlie

 Columbia Center Mall 

 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd

 Kennewick

 WA

99336

Charming Charlie

 South Hill Mall 

 3500 S. Meridian

 Puyallup

 WA

98373

Charming Charlie

 Redmond Town Center 

 16542 NE 74th St

 Redmond

 WA

98052

Charming Charlie

 Bayshore Town Center 

 516 W Silver Spring Drive

 Glendale

 WI

53217

Charming Charlie

 West Towne Mall 

 17 West Towne Mall

 Madison

 WI

53719

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Prairie Ridge 

 10347 77th Street

 Pleasant Prairie

 WI

53158

Charming Charlie

 Shoppes At Fox River 

 1200 W Sunset Dr.

 Waukesha 

 WI

53189

Charming Charlie

 Huntington Mall 

 500 Mall Road

 Barboursville

 WV

25504

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

