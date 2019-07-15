All Charming Charlie Stores Are CLOSING! Sale Began Saturday, July 13, 2019
Huge Savings are being offered at ALL Charming Charlie retail locations. The 261 closing stores are in 38 states across the US.
Jul 15, 2019, 06:37 ET
CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARMING CHARLIE has begun offering huge discounts at their closing sales. The jewelry and accessories retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, July 11, 2019 with plans to close all of their 261 stores in 38 states.
Charming Charlie shoppers will find significant price reductions of 20-50% off original prices with an extra 20% off the lowest ticketed price of clearance merchandise. Customers will be able to take advantage of these tremendous savings on a full selection of jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories home décor and so much more! The sale features great deals across all stores, all products and all departments just in time for back to school shopping.
The store closing sales are being conducted by a joint venture consisting of Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners. A spokesperson for the consortium said, "Customers are encouraged to shop their local Charming Charlie store to purchase their favorite styles at discounted prices. These stores are well known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color; making that perfect look fun and easy to find. We encourage customers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products. Given the popularity of this brand and the compelling discounts, we expect merchandise to sell very quickly."
A full list of closing locations is attached and you can also find the store near you at: https://www.charmingcharlie.com/stores
About Charming Charlie: Charming Charlie is a Houston-based specialty retailer focused on fashion jewelry, handbags, apparel, gifts and beauty products. Charming Charlie brings value to their customers by providing them with high quality, style and a broad assortment of fashion product at affordable price points. The company currently operates 261 stores in the United States.
About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
|
CHARMING CHARLIE CLOSING STORES
|
Store
|
Mall
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Summit
|
216 Summit Blvd. N
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
35243
|
Charming Charlie
|
Parkway Place
|
2801 Memorial Parkway South
|
Huntsville
|
AL
|
35801
|
Charming Charlie
|
Eastern Shore Centre
|
30500 State Hwy 181
|
Spanish Fort
|
AL
|
36527
|
Charming Charlie
|
San Tan Village
|
2218 E. Williams Field Road
|
Gilbert
|
AZ
|
85295
|
Charming Charlie
|
Palm Valley Pavilions West
|
1400 N. Litchfield Rd
|
Goodyear
|
AZ
|
85338
|
Charming Charlie
|
Parke West
|
9784 West Northern Ave
|
Peoria
|
AZ
|
85345
|
Charming Charlie
|
The District At Desert Ridge
|
21001 N. Tatum Blvd
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85050
|
Charming Charlie
|
Norterra
|
2480 W Happy Valley Road
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85085
|
Charming Charlie
|
Tempe Marketplace
|
2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy
|
Tempe
|
AZ
|
85281
|
Charming Charlie
|
Tucson Mall
|
4500 N Oracle Road
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85705
|
Charming Charlie
|
South Shore Center
|
2226 South Shore Center
|
Alameda
|
CA
|
94501
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Marketplace Bakersfield
|
9000 Ming Avenue
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93311
|
Charming Charlie
|
Streets Of Brentwood
|
2545 Sand Creek Rd
|
Brentwood
|
CA
|
94513
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Chino Hills
|
13920 City Center Dr.
|
Chino Hills
|
CA
|
91709
|
Charming Charlie
|
Parkway Plaza
|
335 Parkway Plaza
|
El Cajon
|
CA
|
92020
|
Charming Charlie
|
Laguna Crossroads
|
7601 Laguna Blvd
|
Elk Grove
|
CA
|
95758
|
Charming Charlie
|
North County Fair
|
200 E. Via Rancho Pkwy
|
Escondido
|
CA
|
92025
|
Charming Charlie
|
Palladio At Broadstone
|
330 Palladio Pkwy
|
Folsom
|
CA
|
95630
|
Charming Charlie
|
Five Points Plaza
|
18595 Main Street
|
Huntington Beach
|
CA
|
92648
|
Charming Charlie
|
Vintage Fair
|
3401 Dale Road
|
Modesto
|
CA
|
95356
|
Charming Charlie
|
Northridge Fashion Center
|
9301 Tampa Ave
|
Northridge
|
CA
|
91324
|
Charming Charlie
|
Palm Desert Mall
|
72-840 Highway 111
|
Palm Desert
|
CA
|
92260
|
Charming Charlie
|
Victoria Gardens
|
7831 Monticello Avenue
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91739
|
Charming Charlie
|
Galleria at Tyler
|
1340 Galleria at Tyler
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92503
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Fountains At Roseville
|
1005 Galleria Blvd.
|
Roseville
|
CA
|
95678
|
Charming Charlie
|
Stonecreek Village
|
5757 Pacific Ave
|
Stockton
|
CA
|
95207
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Promenade Temecula
|
40760 Winchester Road
|
Temecula
|
CA
|
92591
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Marketplace Tustin
|
2891 El Camino Real
|
Tustin
|
CA
|
92782
|
Charming Charlie
|
Nut Tree
|
1621 E. Monte Vista Ave
|
Vacaville
|
CA
|
95688
|
Charming Charlie
|
Southlands Town Center
|
6240 S Main Street
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
80016
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Streets At Southglenn
|
6955 S York St
|
Centennial
|
CO
|
80122
|
Charming Charlie
|
Northfield At Stapleton
|
8246 E 49th Avenue
|
Denver
|
CO
|
80238
|
Charming Charlie
|
Front Range Village
|
2721 Council Tree Avenue
|
Fort Collins
|
CO
|
80525
|
Charming Charlie
|
Belmar
|
7240 W. Alaska Drive
|
Lakewood
|
CO
|
80226
|
Charming Charlie
|
Park Meadows
|
8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.
|
Lone Tree
|
CO
|
80124
|
Charming Charlie
|
Westminster
|
14644 Orchard Parkway
|
Westminster
|
CO
|
80023
|
Charming Charlie
|
Guilford Commons
|
1919 Boston Post Road
|
Guilford
|
CT
|
06437
|
Charming Charlie
|
Connecticut Commons
|
248-A New Britain Ave
|
Plainville
|
CT
|
06062
|
Charming Charlie
|
Evergreen Walk
|
500 Evergreen Way
|
South Windsor
|
CT
|
06074
|
Charming Charlie
|
Blue Back Square
|
76 Memorial Road
|
West Hartford
|
CT
|
06107
|
Charming Charlie
|
Altamonte Mall
|
451 E. Altamonte Drive
|
Altamonte Springs
|
FL
|
32701
|
Charming Charlie
|
Westfield Brandon
|
836 Brandon Town Center
|
Brandon
|
FL
|
33511
|
Charming Charlie
|
Countryside Mall
|
27001 US Hwy 19 N
|
Clearwater
|
FL
|
33761
|
Charming Charlie
|
Promenade At Coconut Creek
|
4413 Lyons Rd
|
Coconut Creek
|
FL
|
33073
|
Charming Charlie
|
Delray Market Place
|
9195 W Atlantic Ave
|
Delray Beach
|
FL
|
33446
|
Charming Charlie
|
Coconut Point
|
23106 Fashion Drive
|
Estero
|
FL
|
33928
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Oaks Mall
|
6419 Newberry Rd
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
32605
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village At Gulfstream
|
600 Silks Run
|
Hallandale Beach
|
FL
|
33009
|
Charming Charlie
|
River City Marketplace
|
13141 City Station Drive
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32218
|
Charming Charlie
|
Avenues
|
10300 Southside Blvd.
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
32256
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Palms At Town & Country
|
8600 Mills Drs.
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33183
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Falls
|
8888 136th Street
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33176
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Mercato
|
9105 Strada Place
|
Naples
|
FL
|
34108
|
Charming Charlie
|
Pointe Orlando
|
9101 International Dr.
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32819
|
Charming Charlie
|
Florida Mall
|
8001 South Orange Blossom Trail
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32809
|
Charming Charlie
|
Pier Park
|
15600 Starfish St.
|
Panama City Beach
|
FL
|
32413
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Pembroke Gardens
|
14546 SW 5th Street
|
Pembroke Pines
|
FL
|
33027
|
Charming Charlie
|
Avenue Viera
|
2281 Town Center Avenue
|
Viera
|
FL
|
32940
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mall At Wellington
|
10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd
|
Wellington
|
FL
|
33414
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Wiregrass
|
28249 Paseo Drive
|
Wesley Chapel
|
FL
|
33543
|
Charming Charlie
|
Winter Garden Village
|
3267 Daniels Road
|
Winter Garden
|
FL
|
34787
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cumberland Mall
|
1000 Cumberland Mall
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
30339
|
Charming Charlie
|
Augusta Mall
|
3450 Wrightsboro Rd
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
30909
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mall Of Georgia
|
3333 Buford Drive
|
Buford
|
GA
|
30519
|
Charming Charlie
|
Forsyth
|
410 Peachtree Parkway
|
Cumming
|
GA
|
30041
|
Charming Charlie
|
Arbor Place
|
6700 Douglas Blvd.
|
Douglasville
|
GA
|
30135
|
Charming Charlie
|
Macon
|
5080 Riverside Drive
|
Macon
|
GA
|
31210
|
Charming Charlie
|
Ashley Park
|
372 Newnan Crossing Bypass
|
Newnan
|
GA
|
30265
|
Charming Charlie
|
Peachtree
|
5155 Peachtree Parkway
|
Norcross
|
GA
|
30092
|
Charming Charlie
|
Oglethorpe Mall
|
7804 Abercorn Extension
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
31406
|
Charming Charlie
|
Webb Gin
|
1350 Scenic Highway
|
Snellville
|
GA
|
30078
|
Charming Charlie
|
Woodstock Square
|
128 Woodstock Square Ave
|
Woodstock
|
GA
|
30189
|
Charming Charlie
|
Elmore Marketplace
|
4219 Elmore Avenue
|
Davenport
|
IA
|
52807
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village at Jordan Creek
|
6925 Mills Civic Parkway
|
West Des Moines
|
IA
|
50266
|
Charming Charlie
|
Meridian Town Center
|
3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln.
|
Meridian
|
ID
|
83646
|
Charming Charlie
|
Canyon Park
|
1925 Fillmore St.
|
Twin Falls
|
ID
|
83301
|
Charming Charlie
|
Fox Valley Center
|
195 Fox Valley Center
|
Aurora
|
IL
|
60504
|
Charming Charlie
|
Bloomingdale Court
|
364 West Army Trail
|
Bloomingdale
|
IL
|
60108
|
Charming Charlie
|
Promenade Bolingbrook
|
635 E Boughton Road
|
Bolingbrook
|
IL
|
60440
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At North Bridge
|
520 N Michigan Avenue
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60611
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops at St. Clair
|
134 St Clair Square
|
Fairview Heights
|
IL
|
62208
|
Charming Charlie
|
Geneva Commons
|
202 Commons Drive
|
Geneva
|
IL
|
60134
|
Charming Charlie
|
Gurnee Mills
|
6170 W. Grand Avenue
|
Gurnee
|
IL
|
60031
|
Charming Charlie
|
Hillside Town Center
|
170 S. Mannheim Rd
|
Hillside
|
IL
|
60162
|
Charming Charlie
|
Louis Joliet
|
3340 Mall Loop Drive
|
Joliet
|
IL
|
60431
|
Charming Charlie
|
Orland Park
|
14225 95th Avenue
|
Orland Park
|
IL
|
60462
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Shoppes At Grand Prairie
|
5201 West War Memorial Drive
|
Peoria
|
IL
|
61615
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cherryvale Mall
|
7200 Harrison Avenue
|
Rockford
|
IL
|
61112
|
Charming Charlie
|
Woodfield Mall
|
F209 Woodfield Mall
|
Schaumburg
|
IL
|
60173
|
Charming Charlie
|
White Oaks Plaza
|
2841 Veteran's Parkway
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
62704
|
Charming Charlie
|
Clay Terrace
|
14311 Clay Terrace Blvd.
|
Carmel
|
IN
|
46032
|
Charming Charlie
|
Heritage Square
|
7321 Heritage Square Drive
|
Granger
|
IN
|
46530
|
Charming Charlie
|
Greenwood Mall
|
1251 N. US 31 Suite P180
|
Greenwood
|
IN
|
46142
|
Charming Charlie
|
Lafayette
|
2415 Sagamore Parkway S
|
Lafayette
|
IN
|
47905
|
Charming Charlie
|
Hamilton Town Center
|
13971 Town Center Blvd.
|
Noblesville
|
IN
|
46060
|
Charming Charlie
|
Legends Outlet
|
1867 Village West Pkwy.
|
Kansas City
|
KS
|
66111
|
Charming Charlie
|
Town Center Crossing
|
4431 W. 119th Street
|
Leawood
|
KS
|
66209
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cheshire Outlets
|
2750 N. Greenwich Rd.
|
Wichita
|
KS
|
67226
|
Charming Charlie
|
Crestview
|
2787 Towne Center Blvd.
|
Crestview Hills
|
KY
|
41017
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mall at Lexington Green
|
161 Lexington Green Circle
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
40503
|
Charming Charlie
|
Perkins Rowe
|
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.
|
Baton Rouge
|
LA
|
70810
|
Charming Charlie
|
Louisiana Boardwalk
|
360 Boardwalk Boulevard
|
Bossier City
|
LA
|
71111
|
Charming Charlie
|
Riverchase
|
69278 Hwy 21
|
Covington
|
LA
|
70433
|
Charming Charlie
|
Acadiana Mall
|
5725 Johnston Street
|
Lafayette
|
LA
|
70503
|
Charming Charlie
|
Prien Lake
|
496 West Prien Lake Road
|
Lake Charles
|
LA
|
70601
|
Charming Charlie
|
Pecanland
|
4700 Maillhavenuen Rd
|
Monroe
|
LA
|
71203
|
Charming Charlie
|
Elmwood Shopping Center
|
1126 South Clearview Pkwy
|
New Orleans
|
LA
|
70123
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Bellemeade
|
6535 Youree Drive
|
Shreveport
|
LA
|
71105
|
Charming Charlie
|
Patriot Place
|
259 Patriot Place
|
Foxborough
|
MA
|
02035
|
Charming Charlie
|
Market Street - Lynnfield
|
920 Market Street
|
Lynnfield
|
MA
|
01940
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village At Colony Place
|
194 Colony Place
|
Plymouth
|
MA
|
02360
|
Charming Charlie
|
Bowie Town Center
|
15412 Emerald Way
|
Bowie
|
MD
|
20716
|
Charming Charlie
|
Westview Promenade
|
5267 Buckeystown Pike
|
Frederick
|
MD
|
21704
|
Charming Charlie
|
Washingtonian
|
101 Boardwalk Place
|
Gaithersburg
|
MD
|
20878
|
Charming Charlie
|
National Harbor
|
162 Waterfront Street
|
National Harbor
|
MD
|
20745
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Waldorf
|
2935 Festival Way
|
Waldorf
|
MD
|
20603
|
Charming Charlie
|
Green Oak Village Place
|
9720 Village Place Blvd
|
Brighton
|
MI
|
48116
|
Charming Charlie
|
Partridge Creek
|
17420 Hall Road
|
Clinton Township
|
MI
|
48038
|
Charming Charlie
|
River Town Crossings
|
3700 River Town Pkwy SW
|
Grandville
|
MI
|
49418
|
Charming Charlie
|
Novi Town Center
|
26020 Ingersol Dr
|
Novi
|
MI
|
48375
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Crossroads
|
6650 South Westnedge Avenue
|
Portage
|
MI
|
49024
|
Charming Charlie
|
Westland Center
|
35000 W. Warren Road
|
Westland
|
MI
|
48185
|
Charming Charlie
|
Riverdale Village
|
12617 Riverdale Blvd. NW
|
Coon Rapids
|
MN
|
55448
|
Charming Charlie
|
Fountains Of Arbor Lakes
|
11501 Fountains Dr. North
|
Maple Grove
|
MN
|
55369
|
Charming Charlie
|
Woodbury Lakes
|
9020 Hudson Road
|
Woodbury
|
MN
|
55125
|
Charming Charlie
|
Columbia Mall
|
2300 Bernadette Dr
|
Columbia
|
MO
|
65203
|
Charming Charlie
|
West County
|
80 West County Center
|
Des Peres
|
MO
|
63131
|
Charming Charlie
|
Zona Rosa
|
8720 NW Prairie View Road
|
Kansas City
|
MO
|
64153
|
Charming Charlie
|
Meadows
|
20 Meadows Circle Drive
|
Lake St. Louis
|
MO
|
63367
|
Charming Charlie
|
Battlefield
|
2825 South Glenstone Avenue
|
Springfield
|
MO
|
65804
|
Charming Charlie
|
Saint Louis Galleria
|
1155 St. Louis Galleria St
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
63117
|
Charming Charlie
|
Market Street Flowood
|
173 Market Street
|
Flowood
|
MS
|
39232
|
Charming Charlie
|
Jackson
|
1000 Highland Colony Parkway
|
Ridgeland
|
MS
|
39157
|
Charming Charlie
|
Biltmore Park
|
8 Town Square Blvd.
|
Asheville
|
NC
|
28803
|
Charming Charlie
|
Stonecrest at Piper Glan
|
7832 Rea Road
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28277
|
Charming Charlie
|
Belgate Village
|
8204 IKEA Blvd
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28262
|
Charming Charlie
|
Friendly
|
812 Friendly Center Road
|
Greensboro
|
NC
|
27408
|
Charming Charlie
|
New Hill Place
|
128 Grand Hill Place
|
Holly Springs
|
NC
|
27540
|
Charming Charlie
|
Birkdale Village
|
16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
|
Huntersville
|
NC
|
28078
|
Charming Charlie
|
Park West Village
|
2128 Village Market Dr
|
Morrisville
|
NC
|
27560
|
Charming Charlie
|
Triangle Town Center
|
3761 Sumner Blvd.
|
Raleigh
|
NC
|
27616
|
Charming Charlie
|
Hanes Mall
|
3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.
|
Winston Salem
|
NC
|
27103
|
Charming Charlie
|
Southpointe
|
2940 Pine Lake Rd
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
68516
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village Pointe
|
17255 Davenport St.
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
68118
|
Charming Charlie
|
L Street Market Place
|
12320 L. Street
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
68137
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mall of New Hampshire
|
1500 South Willow Street
|
Manchester
|
NH
|
03103
|
Charming Charlie
|
Nahua
|
310 Daniel Webster Highway
|
Nashua
|
NH
|
03060
|
Charming Charlie
|
Streets of Chester
|
270 US 206 South
|
Chester
|
NJ
|
07930
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Promenade Shops At Clifton
|
852 NJ-3 West
|
Clifton
|
NJ
|
07012
|
Charming Charlie
|
Deptford Mall
|
1750 Deptford Center Road
|
Deptford
|
NJ
|
08096
|
Charming Charlie
|
City Place At Promenade
|
34 The Promenade
|
Edgewater
|
NJ
|
07020
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes at Flemington
|
100 Reaville Avenue
|
Flemington
|
NJ
|
08822
|
Charming Charlie
|
Freehold Mall
|
3710 US Highway 9
|
Freehold
|
NJ
|
07728
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mercer Mall
|
3371 Brunswick Pike
|
Lawrence Township
|
NJ
|
08648
|
Charming Charlie
|
Marlton Square
|
300 Route 73 S
|
Marlton
|
NJ
|
08053
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village At Cambridge Crossing
|
4010 Dearborn Circle
|
Mt. Laurel
|
NJ
|
08054
|
Charming Charlie
|
Paramus Park
|
700 Paramus Park
|
Paramus
|
NJ
|
07652
|
Charming Charlie
|
Woodbridge Center
|
376 Woodbridge Center Dr
|
Woodbridge
|
NJ
|
07095
|
Charming Charlie
|
Albuquerque
|
10000 Coors Blvd. BYP NW
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87114
|
Charming Charlie
|
ABQ Uptown
|
2201 East Q St NE
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
87110
|
Charming Charlie
|
District at Green Valley
|
2240 Village Walk Dr
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89052
|
Charming Charlie
|
Meadows Mall
|
4300 Meadows Lane
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89107
|
Charming Charlie
|
Town Square Las Vegas
|
6521 Las Vegas Blvd South
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89119
|
Charming Charlie
|
Tivoli Village At Queensridge
|
400 South Rampart
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89145
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Summit Reno
|
13925 South Virginia Street
|
Reno
|
NV
|
89511
|
Charming Charlie
|
South Shore Mall
|
1701 Sunrise Highway
|
Bay Shore
|
NY
|
11706
|
Charming Charlie
|
Gallery at Westbury
|
1028 Old Country Road
|
Garden City
|
NY
|
11530
|
Charming Charlie
|
Nanuet
|
6127 Fashion Drive
|
Nanuet
|
NY
|
10954
|
Charming Charlie
|
Jefferson Valley
|
650 Lee Blvd.
|
Yorktown Heights
|
NY
|
10598
|
Charming Charlie
|
Colonie City Center
|
131 Colonie Center
|
Albany
|
NY
|
12205
|
Charming Charlie
|
Marketplace Mall
|
1 Miracle Mile Drive
|
Rochester
|
NY
|
14623
|
Charming Charlie
|
Westchester's Ridge Hill
|
1 Ridge Hill Blvd.
|
Yonkers
|
NY
|
10710
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Greene
|
4380 Holly Lane
|
Beavercreek
|
OH
|
45440
|
Charming Charlie
|
Belden Village
|
4230 Belden Village ST NW
|
Canton
|
OH
|
44718
|
Charming Charlie
|
Rookwood Commons
|
2693A Edmondson Road
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45209
|
Charming Charlie
|
Polaris
|
1554 Polaris Parkway
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
43240
|
Charming Charlie
|
Legacy Village
|
24503 Cedar Road
|
Lyndhurst
|
OH
|
44124
|
Charming Charlie
|
Macedonia Commons
|
8210 Macedonia Commons Blvd
|
Macedonia
|
OH
|
44056
|
Charming Charlie
|
Deerfield Towne Center
|
5175 Deerfield Blvd.
|
Mason
|
OH
|
45040
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Fallen Timbers
|
3100 Main Street
|
Maumee
|
OH
|
43537
|
Charming Charlie
|
Mentor
|
7850 Mentor Ave
|
Mentor
|
OH
|
44060
|
Charming Charlie
|
Franklin Park Mall
|
5001 Monroe St.
|
Toledo
|
OH
|
43623
|
Charming Charlie
|
Crocker Park
|
172 Crocker Blvd.
|
Westlake
|
OH
|
44145
|
Charming Charlie
|
Streets Of Tanasbourne
|
19338 Emma Way
|
Hillsboro
|
OR
|
97124
|
Charming Charlie
|
Neshaminy Mall
|
323 Neshaminy Mall
|
Bensalem
|
PA
|
19020
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Sands
|
77 Sands Blvd
|
Bethlehem
|
PA
|
18015
|
Charming Charlie
|
Promenade shops at Saucon Valley
|
2945 Center Valley Parkway
|
Center Valley
|
PA
|
18034
|
Charming Charlie
|
Providence Town Center
|
60 Town Center Drive
|
Collegeville
|
PA
|
19426
|
Charming Charlie
|
Millcreek
|
654 Millcreek Mall
|
Erie
|
PA
|
16565
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Brinton Lakes
|
965 Baltimore Pike
|
Glen Mills
|
PA
|
19342
|
Charming Charlie
|
Waterfront Town Center
|
245 W. Bridge St
|
Homestead
|
PA
|
15120
|
Charming Charlie
|
Park City Center
|
142 Park City Center
|
Lancaster
|
PA
|
17601
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Montage
|
2551 Shoppes Blvd.
|
Moosic
|
PA
|
18507
|
Charming Charlie
|
Galleria Of Mt. Lebanon
|
1500 Washington Road
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
15228
|
Charming Charlie
|
Plymouth Meeting Mall
|
500 W. Germantown Pike
|
Plymouth Meeting
|
PA
|
19462
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Wyomissing
|
792 Woodland Rd
|
Wyomissing
|
PA
|
19610
|
Charming Charlie
|
West Manchester
|
810 Town Center Drive
|
York
|
PA
|
17408
|
Charming Charlie
|
Columbiana Centre
|
100 Columbiana Circle
|
Columbia
|
SC
|
29212
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shops At Greenridge
|
1125 Woodruff Road
|
Greenville
|
SC
|
29607
|
Charming Charlie
|
Market Common
|
3085 Howard Avenue
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29577
|
Charming Charlie
|
Hillcrest Shopping Center
|
1855 E Main St
|
Spartanburg
|
SC
|
29307
|
Charming Charlie
|
Hamilton Place
|
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
|
Chattanooga
|
TN
|
37421
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Streets Of Indian Lake
|
300 Indian Lake Blvd Bldg. A
|
Hendersonville
|
TN
|
37075
|
Charming Charlie
|
West Town Mall
|
7600 Kingston Drive
|
Knoxville
|
TN
|
37919
|
Charming Charlie
|
Murfreesboro
|
2615 Medical Center Parkway
|
Murfreesboro
|
TN
|
37129
|
Charming Charlie
|
Greens Hills Mall
|
2126 Abbott Martin Road
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
37215
|
Charming Charlie
|
Water Creek
|
925 Market Street
|
Allen
|
TX
|
75013
|
Charming Charlie
|
Arlington Highlands
|
3901 Arlington Highlands Blvd.
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
76018
|
Charming Charlie
|
Atascocita
|
6621 FM 1960 East
|
Atascocita
|
TX
|
77346
|
Charming Charlie
|
Sunrise Mall
|
2370 N. Expressway
|
Brownsville
|
TX
|
78526
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cedar Hill
|
305 West FM 1382
|
Cedar Hill
|
TX
|
75104
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cedar Park
|
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd.
|
Cedar Park
|
TX
|
78613
|
Charming Charlie
|
College Station
|
1416 Texas Avenue South
|
College Station
|
TX
|
77840
|
Charming Charlie
|
Corpus Christi
|
5488 South Padre Island Drive
|
Corpus Christi
|
TX
|
78411
|
Charming Charlie
|
Cypress Town Center
|
25719 Northwest Freeway
|
Cypress
|
TX
|
77429
|
Charming Charlie
|
Park Lane
|
8190 Park Lane
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75231
|
Charming Charlie
|
Fountains at Farah
|
8889 Gateway Blvd W
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
79925
|
Charming Charlie
|
Alliance Town Center
|
9361 Sage Meadow Trail
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76177
|
Charming Charlie
|
Trinity Commons
|
3100 S. Hulen Street
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76109
|
Charming Charlie
|
Baybrook Mall
|
700 Baybrook Mall
|
Friendswood
|
TX
|
77546
|
Charming Charlie
|
Firewheel Town Center
|
430 Winecup Way
|
Garland
|
TX
|
75040
|
Charming Charlie
|
Highland Village
|
1401 Shoal Creek
|
Highland Village
|
TX
|
75077
|
Charming Charlie
|
Champions
|
6915 FM 1960
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77069
|
Charming Charlie
|
Northeast Mall
|
1101 Melbourne Road
|
Hurst
|
TX
|
76053
|
Charming Charlie
|
Katy/Grand Parkway
|
400 West Grand Parkway
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77494
|
Charming Charlie
|
Vista Ridge Plaza
|
440 E Round Grove Rd.
|
Lewisville
|
TX
|
75067
|
Charming Charlie
|
Promenade at West End
|
2910 West Loop 289
|
Lubbock
|
TX
|
79407
|
Charming Charlie
|
Town East Mall
|
2063 Town East Mall
|
Mesquite
|
TX
|
75150
|
Charming Charlie
|
Town Center at Creekside
|
227 Creekside Crossing
|
New Braunfels
|
TX
|
78130
|
Charming Charlie
|
Pearland Town Center
|
11200 Broadway Street
|
Pearland
|
TX
|
77584
|
Charming Charlie
|
Stone Hill Town Center
|
1512 Stone Hill Dr
|
Pflugerville
|
TX
|
78660
|
Charming Charlie
|
Preston & Park
|
1900 Preston Road
|
Plano
|
TX
|
75093
|
Charming Charlie
|
Rockwell Crossing
|
959 E I-30
|
Rockwall
|
TX
|
75087
|
Charming Charlie
|
Brazos Town Center
|
23519 Brazos Town Crossing
|
Rosenberg
|
TX
|
77469
|
Charming Charlie
|
Village at Stone Oak
|
22602 US Highway 281 North
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78258
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Rim
|
17503 La Cantera Parkway
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78257
|
Charming Charlie
|
Alamo Quarry
|
225 E. Basse Road
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78209
|
Charming Charlie
|
South Lake
|
301 N. Carroll Avenue
|
Southlake
|
TX
|
76092
|
Charming Charlie
|
Sugar Land
|
16250 City Walk
|
Sugar Land
|
TX
|
77479
|
Charming Charlie
|
Sunset Village
|
5207 Brodie Lane
|
Sunset Valley
|
TX
|
78745
|
Charming Charlie
|
Market Street - The Woodlands
|
9595 Six Pines Drive
|
The Woodlands
|
TX
|
77380
|
Charming Charlie
|
Station Park
|
195 N West Promontory
|
Farmington
|
UT
|
84025
|
Charming Charlie
|
University Mall
|
575 E. University Parkway
|
Orem
|
UT
|
84097
|
Charming Charlie
|
Red Rock Commons
|
15 S. River Road
|
Saint George
|
UT
|
84790
|
Charming Charlie
|
The District at South Jordon
|
11565 S District Dr
|
South Jordan
|
UT
|
84095
|
Charming Charlie
|
Charlottesville
|
1600 Rio Rd. East
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
22901
|
Charming Charlie
|
Fairfax Mall
|
11794 Fair Oaks Mall
|
Fairfax
|
VA
|
22033
|
Charming Charlie
|
Spotsylvania Mall
|
1 Towne Center Blvd.
|
Fredericksburg
|
VA
|
22407
|
Charming Charlie
|
Virginia Gateway Promenade
|
13962 Promenade Commons St.
|
Gainesville
|
VA
|
20155
|
Charming Charlie
|
The Village At Leesburg
|
1606 Village Market Blvd. SE
|
Leesburg
|
VA
|
20175
|
Charming Charlie
|
McArthur Place
|
300 Monticello Avenue
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
23510
|
Charming Charlie
|
Springfield Mall
|
6677 Springfield Mall
|
Springfield
|
VA
|
22150
|
Charming Charlie
|
Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center
|
15000 Potomac Town Place
|
Woodbridge
|
VA
|
22191
|
Charming Charlie
|
Columbia Center Mall
|
1321 N Columbia Center Blvd
|
Kennewick
|
WA
|
99336
|
Charming Charlie
|
South Hill Mall
|
3500 S. Meridian
|
Puyallup
|
WA
|
98373
|
Charming Charlie
|
Redmond Town Center
|
16542 NE 74th St
|
Redmond
|
WA
|
98052
|
Charming Charlie
|
Bayshore Town Center
|
516 W Silver Spring Drive
|
Glendale
|
WI
|
53217
|
Charming Charlie
|
West Towne Mall
|
17 West Towne Mall
|
Madison
|
WI
|
53719
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Prairie Ridge
|
10347 77th Street
|
Pleasant Prairie
|
WI
|
53158
|
Charming Charlie
|
Shoppes At Fox River
|
1200 W Sunset Dr.
|
Waukesha
|
WI
|
53189
|
Charming Charlie
|
Huntington Mall
|
500 Mall Road
|
Barboursville
|
WV
|
25504
SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC
