All Children Reading Awards Innovators Increasing Access to Local Sign Languages and Improving Literacy Outcomes for Deaf Children

"The innovations sourced through the Sign On For Literacy prize harness the creativity of the global community to develop technology-based solutions that can improve literacy and learning outcomes for the 32 million children around the world who are deaf, hard of hearing or deaf-blind," said Colin Allen, president of the World Federation of the Deaf. "Only two percent of these children receive instruction in sign language, severely limiting their access to language and isolating them from society and opportunity over the course of their lives."

Through Sign On For Literacy, the potential exists to scale solutions for use in any country seeking to broaden and enhance access to education and literacy materials in local sign languages.

"Throughout my life, I have been lucky to have the support of a family and school system that fully embraced sign language," said actress Millicent Simmonds, star of the recent films Wonderstruck and A Quiet Place. "But for deaf children in much of the world, literacy is out of reach because sign language is not widely used or accepted. I am excited to lend my support to Sign On For Literacy as innovations are identified that solve this problem."

The innovations selected to receive seed funding are:

"Over years of programming—including the funding and piloting of multiple projects focused on children with disabilities—All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development identified deaf education as a critical gap that, left unfilled, would leave millions of deaf children around the world without access to literacy and education," said Deborah Backus, World Vision's acting project director for ACR GCD. "The innovations sourced by the Sign On For Literacy prize will help fill this gap and ensure that deaf children have access to literacy and education, a fundamental human right."

These solutions will undergo two more phases of review and prototype refinement with the potential to win an additional $225,000. Additional details on each innovation can be found on ACR GCD's website. The Sign On For Literacy competition is led by ACR GCD in collaboration with the World Federation of the Deaf, the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, and Deaf Child Worldwide.

About All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development

All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development, established in 2011 as a partnership between the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), World Vision and the Australian Government, is a series of competitions that leverage science and technology to source, test and disseminate scalable solutions to improve literacy skills of early grade learners in developing countries. For more information about the Sign On For Literacy competition visit

AllChildrenReading.org or follow ACR GCD on Twitter @ReadingGCD or Facebook @AllChildrenReading.

