All China Telecom Backbone Networks Accepted By MANRS

Remarking about China Telecom's successful MANRS implementation last December, Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Senior Vice President - Strong Internet, at the Internet Society said: "MANRS worked closely with China Telecom engineers for over a year to implement the MANRS actions. The assessment of China Telecom's networks has been thorough and deliberate, and we were impressed by their commitment to routing security and effectiveness in implementation."

China Telecom began the process of joining MANRS several years ago and collaborated with the MANRS team to implement the best routing security standards on all of its major Internet networks. With its dedicated systems and network-wide routing policy optimization, China Telecom strives to prevent any route leaks, hijacks, bogon AS and bogon prefixes.

The four China Telecom networks accepted by MANRS to date are AS4134, AS4809, AS23764 and AS36678.

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (www.ctamericas.com) President, Steven Xu Tan, said: "We deeply appreciate the efforts made by the MANRS community to advance better routing security. We are committed to playing an active role in this community and help more network operators adopt the same best practices."

