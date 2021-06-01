All China Telecom Backbone Networks Accepted By MANRS
Routing Security Best Practices Implemented throughout China Telecom's Core Networks
Jun 01, 2021, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) officially announced that another China Telecom backbone network, AS4809, met its community-led routing security standards. MANRS accepted three other major China Telecom networks in December 2020. This announcement means that all of China Telecom's backbone networks successfully implemented the routing security best practices of MANRS.
MANRS is a global initiative, supported by the Internet Society, to work with operators, enterprises, and policymakers to implement crucial fixes needed to reduce the most common routing threats. The MANRS initiative was created in 2014 by an international group of network operators. It is now adopted by a rapidly growing community of more than 500 network operators, Internet exchange points, content delivery networks and cloud providers from over 60 countries across all continents. By joining MANRS, China Telecom joined a global community of security-minded organizations committed to making the global routing infrastructure more robust and secure.
Remarking about China Telecom's successful MANRS implementation last December, Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Senior Vice President - Strong Internet, at the Internet Society said: "MANRS worked closely with China Telecom engineers for over a year to implement the MANRS actions. The assessment of China Telecom's networks has been thorough and deliberate, and we were impressed by their commitment to routing security and effectiveness in implementation."
China Telecom began the process of joining MANRS several years ago and collaborated with the MANRS team to implement the best routing security standards on all of its major Internet networks. With its dedicated systems and network-wide routing policy optimization, China Telecom strives to prevent any route leaks, hijacks, bogon AS and bogon prefixes.
The four China Telecom networks accepted by MANRS to date are AS4134, AS4809, AS23764 and AS36678.
China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (www.ctamericas.com) President, Steven Xu Tan, said: "We deeply appreciate the efforts made by the MANRS community to advance better routing security. We are committed to playing an active role in this community and help more network operators adopt the same best practices."
