All-Clad Metalcrafters Names Marcus Samuelsson an Official All-Clad Chef Ambassador

Award-winning chef, restaurateur and author lends his talents to leading cookware brand to extend its Bonded for Life mission

PARISIPPANY, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Clad Metalcrafters is thrilled to welcome esteemed chef Marcus Samuelsson to its Chef Ambassador program. He joins an impressive roster of culinary talent established to showcase the brand's dedication to the culinary community.

"Not only is he a phenomenal chef who has cemented his place among the greats, but he also serves as a teacher and mentor to culinary novices and experts alike – uplifting them to be better cooks and members of their communities," said Derek Finocchiaro, All-Clad resident chef. "He embodies the All-Clad mission to help bond loved ones through food and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Marcus to the All-Clad family."

The Ethiopian-born Swedish American chef is an eight-time James Beard Foundation award winner and the renowned chef behind 15 acclaimed and globally inspired restaurants, including Hav & Mar, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson, Red Rooster, Marcus Addis, and more. He is also a committed philanthropist, serving as co-chair of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) and as a previous partner to World Central Kitchen, working to convert his restaurant into community kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Food has given me connection and having reliable, long-lasting cookware is integral to creating inspired meals and memories with friends and family," explained Samuelsson. "The culinary industry is constantly evolving, yet All-Clad has remained consistent for 50 plus years in my kitchen and in so many others. I'm honored to partner with All-Clad to continue that legacy and help others build bonds through food."

When Samuelsson isn't in the kitchen, he dedicates his time as founder to the Marcus Samuelsson Group, a Harlem-based company committed to creating and providing culinary experiences, community support and entertainment that celebrates food, music, culture and art through media and experimental events.

All-Clad is proud to support the professional and personal achievements of Samuelsson and all its Chef Ambassadors. These award-winning chefs play an integral role in the brand's product development and testing and in creating recipes that inspire people to try new cooking techniques and expand their cooking repertoire.

To learn more about the All-Clad Chef Ambassador program and catch exclusive tips, interviews, recipes and more from its revered chefs visit all-clad.com, and follow @allclad on Instagram and TikTok.

About Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden and Harlem, NYC, eight-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, is known for his ethnically diverse cuisine and ability to communicate and build community with all people through his passion for cooking. He's the renowned chef behind many international restaurants including Red Rooster in Harlem (NYC), Overtown (Miami), Hav & Mar (NYC), his newest opening Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson (NYC), and more. Known for more than his culinary talents, Samuelsson was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star review from The New York Times, recently won a 2023 Emmy Award for the Short Form Program "My Mark," is a winner and judge on several cooking competition shows including Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars and a dedicated culinary activist. For more information, please visit marcussamuelsson.com and follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @MarcusCooks and on TikTok at @Marcus_Cooks.

About All-Clad

Originally designed to meet the demands of professional chefs, All-Clad is the undisputed choice in top culinary circles and four-star kitchens throughout the world. Today, as the preferred premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, All-Clad is the "must-have" kitchen companion for cooking enthusiasts. With a 50-year history of superior cookware, All-Clad is helping home cooks elevate their skills with the right professional grade tools – you know, the ones pro chefs actually use – so that they can feel and do as the experts do, even in their own kitchens. All-Clad is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, please visit www.all-clad.com .

