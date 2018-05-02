All-Clean USA Restoration Celebrates 25 Years

"We specialize in 24-hour disaster recovery cleanup and reconstruction due to fire, smoke and water damage to residential and commercial properties," said Brett Overman, President, All-Clean USA. "We have staff available 24 hours a day and we've worked on projects large and small, including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the tornado of Vilonia in 2014," he added.

All-Clean USA serves customers all over the nation, but has offices in Conway, Jonesboro, Hot Springs, and Memphis, TN. The company employees over 100 Arkansans and plans continued growth in the coming years. Its toll free disaster hotline allows customers to reach an available team member anytime of the day and night.

"Somehow, over the last 25 years, we've still managed to stay small, in a way. One of the first disaster restoration teammates I hired back in 2000 is now the COO of our company, Burle Fortenberry," said Overman. "That's just the kind of company we are—we're a tight-knit family who want to make our customers feel at home with us during their greatest hour of need," he added.

Fire, smoke, water, mold, and natural disasters are all events All-Clean USA tackles on a daily basis. After a fire is out, corrosive residues can continue to deteriorate remaining structure and contents. So the combination of 24/7 services and state-of-the-art equipment allow for quick, accurate action for restoring property before the damages get worse. The All-Clean USA team also specializes in full scale remodeling and restoration.

"We are truly a full-service company," said Overman. "We do everything from structural cleaning, packing contents and storing contents to remodeling, mold removal, and restoration of physical contents. We see the restoration project all the way to the end and that's what we love the most; seeing families and businesses restored and back to life as usual," he added.

About All-Clean USA (www.allcleanusa.com): ALL-CLEAN USA is positioned throughout the state of Arkansas with offices in Jonesboro, Conway, and Hot Springs. The company also has an office in Memphis to serve the customers in SW Tennessee and NW Mississippi. ALL-CLEAN USA is a full-service provider of restoration services specializing in 24-hour disaster recovery cleanup and reconstruction as a result of fire, smoke and water damage to residential and commercial properties. The company has staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year at 1-866-360-3473.

