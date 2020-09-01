All Clear Foundation Amplifying First Responder Support Thanks to Founder Sport Group

When COVID-19 first hit our nation, Founder Sport Group immediately pivoted from making athletic wear to face masks; and partnered with All Clear Foundation to direct net proceeds from its Badger Sportswear branded Performance Activity Masks to First Responders. Thousands of youth sports teams, schools, and organizations have since responded to this call by purchasing these masks.

The early donations enabled All Clear Foundation to make its peer-to-peer chat app, ResponderRel8 , subscription free to First Responders for the foreseeable future and expand outreach for its free personal health and wellness tool, YOU:ResponderStrong. These programs are designed to help First Responders strengthen peer connections, explore opportunities to improve their personal mental and physical wellness, and decrease stressors that can lead to trauma – and all without having to worry about the negative stigma associated with getting help.

"First Responders have been on the front-lines of the pandemic for more than five months," said Janell Farr, All Clear Foundation president. "With Founder's donation, we have been able to increase efforts for vital resources, supporting responders who are sacrificing even more than usual in service to their communities."

The donation comes at a crucial time.

Not only are First Responders dealing with chronic stress related to COVID-19, they are also responding to wildfires across the country, tropical storms in the East, and hurricane season - including an inland hurricane that recently tore through the Midwest and teams now deployed to support communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.

"First Responders are truly responding to the call of duty by working in these unprecedented times," said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. "The pandemic is not going to let up anytime soon and in most parts of the country, First Responders are protecting the public from wildfires or disastrous storms. I'm glad I can tell Denver firefighters that All Clear Foundation is a resource for them whenever they need it."

"We partnered with the All Clear Foundation because we were inspired to help during this time of need," said Founder Sport Group CEO John Anton. "The response from our customers and consumers has been simply incredible, as evidenced by the record amount of money we have been able to donate to this great cause based on sales of our Performance Activity Mask."

In Denver, All Clear Foundation's headquarters, Founder Sport Group made an even more special gesture by generously donating 2,000 Performance Activity Masks to the Denver Fire Department. Denver firefighters will pass out masks in various public settings throughout August and September.

All Clear Foundation: All Clear Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 supporting First Responders by creating, convening, amplifying and funding innovative programs to improve their life expectancy and wellbeing – as well as the wellbeing of their families.

Founder Sport Group : Founder Sport Group features industry-leading stock and customizable sportswear brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletics, and ProSphere. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.

