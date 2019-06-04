All CMG Financial Origination Channels Ranked Among Nation's Top Lenders by Scotsman Guide

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, was recognized by Scotsman Guide, the leading national resource for mortgage originators, as a 2018 top mortgage lender in four distinct categories. As a firm, CMG Financial ranked 15th across all origination channels, the correspondent channel ranked 6th nationally, the wholesale channel ranked 7th nationally and the retail channel ranked 20th nationally.

CMG Financial has demonstrated the ability to innovate by creating lending solutions that serve a larger market and pioneering technology that enhances the consumer and partner experience. Two products unique to CMG Financial designed to cater to underserved markets are HomeFundIt™ and the All In One Loan™. HomeFundIt is the first and only down payment crowdfunding platform that allows home buyers to save for a down payment faster with contributions from their network. The All In One Loan is a first-lien HELOC that applies payments to loan principal first, reducing the burden of mortgage interest and giving borrowers more financial freedom.

This year, Scotsman Guide released its first annual list of top 100 wholesale account executives. CMG Financial Wholesale continues to thrive and create opportunities for broker partners because of its diverse product menu and standout customer service. In addition to moving up to 7th nationally ranked Wholesale Lender, CMG Financial account executives earned 12 of top 100 spots. Congratulations to Brice Waterman (#9), Kimberly Kriel (#10), Stacie Hartman (#23), Kari Lambie (#33), Brian Smith (#39), Marty Brown (#48), Ian Potter (#49), Lindsay Longbons (#54), Lori Paulson (#60), Jon Strombeck (#69), Lisa Marie Toohig (#88) and Phillip Laughlin (#92). In 2019, CMG Financial anticipates growing relationships with wholesale partners and helping them better serve and reach more customers.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels Retail, Wholesale and Correspondent.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC.

