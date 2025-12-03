All County® Property Management Franchise Corp. Expands to Columbia, S.C. with New Franchisee Kenneth Lee and the Launch of All County Specialists Property Management

New Midlands office brings innovative, service-focused property management solutions to the region

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All County® Property Management Franchise Corp. today announced the opening of its newest franchise office, All County Specialists Property Management, serving Columbia and the greater Midlands region. The location is led by entrepreneur Kenneth Lee, who brings strong leadership, vision, and a commitment to elevating residential property management standards in the area.

All County® Franchise President Scott McPherson welcomed the new franchise partner, noting Kenneth's energy and dedication to service excellence. McPherson emphasized that property owners in the region will benefit from the innovative, system-driven approach that All County Specialists Property Management will deliver.

In a message to the real estate community, McPherson encouraged collaboration. "If you're a REALTOR® in the region, you need to partner with Kenny to preserve your pipeline of clients," he said. "His team at All County Specialists offers the support, systems, and reliability agents need to keep clients moving forward—without disruption."

All County Specialists Property Management will provide a complete suite of services, including tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and full management solutions for single-family homes, condos, and small multifamily properties. Kenneth aims to deliver transparent communication, responsive service, and a streamlined rental experience for both property owners and tenants.

About All County® Property Management Franchise Corp.

All County® Property Management Franchise Corp. is a national leader in full-service residential property management. With franchise locations across the United States, All County® provides property owners with trusted solutions that enhance profitability while reducing the stress of rental ownership. The company offers proven operational systems, comprehensive training, and ongoing support to its franchise network.

For more information or to find a franchise location near you, visit www.allcountyprop.com.

