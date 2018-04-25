All CSFGB Partners Named Among 2018 Super Lawyers

Attorney Irvin V. Cantor was named as one of the Top 10 Lawyers in Virginia. Every year since 2010, Attorney Cantor has achieved this elite designation, and this is the 8th year in a row that he has been both nominated and included.

Attorneys Irvin V. Cantor, Stephanie E. Grana and Elliott M. Buckner were selected to the Top 100 Lawyers in the state of Virginia. Attorney Stephanie E. Grana was also named in the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Virginia.

Becoming a Super Lawyer is not possible without peer nomination. Once nominations are made, the peer evaluation process begins, during which time other lawyers in a given nominee's field assess their work, case results, and level of client satisfaction. This is done in order to preserve the integrity of the final group of Super Lawyers and make sure only the best of the best are included.

CSFGB Thanks Peers for Nominations

The firm and its individual attorneys and partners are honored that their peers have chosen them to be included in this select group and proud to serve among Virginia's finest. The firm's partners extend thanks to all parties involved in nomination and evaluation for the 2018 Super Lawyers list. Click here to visit the Cantor Stoneburner Ford Grana & Buckner website and learn more about the firm and each of its outstanding partners.

