All-Day Cravings, Answered: Chick-fil-A Debuts New Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches

Breakfast is Served: Morning, Noon and Night

Making its nationwide launch following a limited-time test in 2025, the Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches brings together everything Guests love about the sweet-and-savory classic, but with unmistakable Chick-fil-A flavor. Available as both breakfast and entrée offerings the sandwiches feature maple-flavored waffles, a signature Chick-fil-A® filet, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and honey butter spread, served warm with a side of classic syrup. Guests can customize cravings with their preferred filet option, choosing Original, Spicy or Grilled to make the sandwich their own.

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches give Guests the freedom to enjoy breakfast-inspired flavors from morning to night. The breakfast sandwich – available during standard breakfast hours from opening until 10:30 a.m. – features a smaller-sized chicken filet and waffle, while the entrée option for lunch and dinner – available from 10:30 a.m. to close – includes a larger chicken filet and waffle.

S'more to Love

Inspired by one of America's most beloved treats, the new Chick-fil-A S'mores offerings combine the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate in two delicious ways. Whether sharing with friends or treating yourself, Guests can enjoy this comforting flavor combination reimagined the Chick-fil-A way.

S'mores Milkshake: A mix of Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream ® dessert, hand-spun with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles, marshmallow-flavored syrup and marshmallow-flavored whipped topping.

A mix of Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert, hand-spun with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles, marshmallow-flavored syrup and marshmallow-flavored whipped topping. S'mores Frosted Coffee: A blend of custom cold-brewed coffee with marshmallow-flavored syrup, and our signature Icedream® dessert mixed with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles for a tasty pick-up inspired by the campfire favorite.

"In this year of Newstalgia-inspired celebrations, we wanted to bring something unique this fall by reimagining the comforting flavors our Guests crave this time of year, delivering a taste that feels both familiar and new to appeal to all ages," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A. "Both Chicken & Waffles and S'mores are much-loved classics, and we challenged ourselves to bring those flavors to our menu in a playful and unexpected way. After seeing the incredible response and excitement from Guests in our test markets, we couldn't wait to share these flavors nationwide."

Throughout 2026, Chick-fil-A is delivering a year of "Newstalgia," celebrating its 80-year heritage of quality, service and care. The campaign serves up beloved classics alongside fresh new twists, fun Guest experiences and moments of surprise and delight, from the now permanent Frosted Sodas and Floats to Classic Cups, merchandise and all-new packaging throughout the year.

For more on our menu and information about Chick-fil-A food, people and Guests across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including Shared Table, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.