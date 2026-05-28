Chick-fil-A Serves Up Some of Its Greatest Seasonal Hits

"This summer is a celebration of the fun, flavors and experiences our Guests love the most and ask us to bring back, year after year," said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "That's what our year of 'Newstalgia' is all about – delivering timeless favorites with fresh new twists, allowing a new generation of Guests to experience our 80-year heritage in a way that feels new, yet nostalgic, and unmistakably Chick-fil-A."

Fan-Favorite Returns: Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich makes a spicy return for the summer! Available for a limited time with an Original or Spicy filet, the sandwich features pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of honey on a toasted bun.

The Sip of the Season: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages Are Back

Back by Guest demand and now featuring new Pineapple Dragonfruit & Sprite®! The refreshing tropical line-up is also available with Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, Iced Tea, or Sunjoy® .

The Unofficial Start of Summer: Peach Treats Are Here

For many Guests, Chick-fil-A's Peach treats signal the unofficial start of summer, offering nostalgic flavors with a sweet twist. Both the Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade return to menus nationwide for a limited time.

Wear Mor Spots. Eat Mor Chikin®: Cow Appreciation Day Returns!

After a seven-year hiatus, Chick-fil-A is bringing back Cow Appreciation Day on July 14, reintroducing one of the brand's most beloved traditions. For years, Cow Appreciation Day was a highly anticipated summer event, showing gratitude for its Guests through the playful spirit and fun of the Chick-fil-A Cows.

For one day only, Guests who visit participating restaurants nationwide, dressed in their best cow-inspired spots and attire, will receive a free entrée from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time, while supplies last. Kids who show off their spots and best mini-moo makeovers will receive a new 'Cow Kart' toy to celebrate the day. The return of Cow Appreciation Day gives longtime fans a chance to relive a favorite summer tradition, while introducing a whole new generation to the fun of The Cows.

Throughout 2026, Chick-fil-A is delivering a year of "Newstalgia," celebrating its 80-year heritage of quality, service and care. The campaign serves up beloved classics alongside fresh new twists, fun Guest experiences and moments of surprise and delight, from the new permanent Frosted Sodas and Floats to Classic Cups, merchandise and all-new, retro packaging.

For more on our menu and information about Chick-fil-A's food, people and Guests across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including Shared Table, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.