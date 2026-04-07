Chick-fil-A Awards More Than $29 Million in Scholarships

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"Chick-fil-A is deeply committed to investing in the futures of both our restaurant Team Members and community leaders," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Education creates opportunities that can help your future, and we're honored to support and celebrate these remarkable students as they continue to grow, learn and serve others."

Each Team Member scholarship recipient was awarded with individual $25,000 checks in their respective restaurant across the country, with Cathy personally presenting each one to unsuspecting Team Members in front of their friends and family.

Yamanni Tay, a Team Member at Chick-fil-A North Bergen in New Jersey, is one of the scholarship recipients and is currently studying nursing while being a full-time caretaker for her mom. "This scholarship has helped lift a significant financial burden and came at a time when I was navigating personal challenges," said Tay. "This scholarship is giving me the freedom to pursue my education more confidently and focus on my long-term goals rather than the stress of tuition and applying for financial aid."

Chick-fil-A also awarded its fourth class of Community Scholars, a program that helps pay for the education of service-minded students who demonstrate leadership and academic excellence. Scholars visited the Chick-fil-A Support Center in Atlanta, also receiving a surprise award from Cathy.

Recipients of $25,000 scholarships also have the opportunity to participate in a 12-month leadership development program, which includes mentoring and professional development opportunities.

Scholarships funded by Chick-fil-A, Inc. are awarded up front and are applicable at any qualifying school, college or university. There are no employment tenure requirements for restaurant Team Members, some of whom have received a scholarship multiple times. 2027 scholarship applications will open this fall.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including Shared Table, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.