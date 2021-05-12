All Day Kitchens Raises $20m and Expands to Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Day Kitchens announced today a $20 million Series B fundraising round to support a debut in Chicago with plans to expand in the Bay Area and launch in Texas and other California markets in the coming year. This latest round, which brings their total funding to $37.5 million, was led by Founders Fund , with participation from Khosla Ventures , Doordash CEO Tony Xu, and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu. Keith Rabois is joining the board, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Base10 also invested in this round.

All Day Kitchens' mission is to empower restaurants to thrive in the digital ordering and delivery era. The company offers restaurants a network of conveniently located satellite kitchens to quickly reach new customers without upfront investments associated with opening a brick-and-mortar location. This plug-and-play solution allows restaurant partners to immediately bring in revenue as soon as their first sale is made. All Day Kitchens also offers culinary consulting services led by a world class team of chefs from renowned restaurants like Chez Panisse and The French Laundry.

With ten satellite kitchens throughout the Bay Area, All Day Kitchens has partnered with San Francisco institutions since 2019 such as China Live, Nopalito and Dosa; new local brands like Mac 'n Cue by International Smoke from Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry; and popular fast-casual brands such as Oren's Hummus, Poki Time, Glaze Teriyaki Grill and more.

"Our partnership with All Day Kitchens has allowed us to bring our beloved food and overall brand experience to many more customers who were simply out of reach before," said George Chen, Founder and Executive Chef at the accoladed fine dining restaurant China Live in San Francisco. "The team cares about the quality of the food and diner experience just as much as we do at our restaurant. It's a true partnership and the level of hospitality and attention to detail is unmatched."

All Day Kitchens is now live in Chicago, well timed to help restaurants reach new customers throughout the Chicagoland area as the industry enters an anticipated upswing. All Day Kitchens has partnered with an eclectic mix of local restaurants including beloved independently-owned spots such as ROOH, Demera and established fast-casual brands including Devil Dawgs, Cheesie's and uncooked. Locals can expect additional favorites such as Mott Street, HaiSous and Volare in coming months.

Restaurants were forced to evolve their business models to accommodate the heightened need for takeout and delivery during the pandemic. As dining restrictions are lifted and the industry recovers, All Day Kitchens offers a solution for restaurants to continue serving their customers via takeout and delivery without interruption to their dine-in guests, staff and operations, while ensuring quality and efficiency every step of the way.

"When the pandemic hit last year, there was a rush of inbound interest and the team worked hard to help as many restaurant partners grow their digital and delivery business as possible,'' said Ken Chong, co-founder and CEO. "Now with reopening top of mind, the entire industry is looking at building for the modern consumer by incorporating platforms like All Day Kitchens into their strategy."

ABOUT ALL DAY KITCHENS

Founded in 2018 by Uber Eats alums Ken Chong and Matt Sawchuk, All Day Kitchens is a San Francisco-based restaurant platform start-up supporting great local restaurants by providing services to expand their reach in delivery and pick-up. As a turnkey Distributed Restaurant Platform, All Day Kitchens partners with restaurants to share their food with more diners in new neighborhoods through a network of satellite kitchens, without the upfront costs of traditional expansion. The platform brings more selection and the ability to enjoy dishes from multiple restaurants in a single order. Currently, All Day Kitchens operates locations throughout the Bay Area and Chicago with expansion throughout California and Texas planned in the next year.

