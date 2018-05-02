All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers

Nissan is offering FirstEnergy utility customers in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia a $3,000 rebate off the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on the 2018 LEAF. Depending on the model, the list price for the Nissan LEAF ranges from about $30,000 to $36,000. The special rebate offer is available from Nissan North America Inc., through June 30, 2018, or while supplies last. To qualify for the savings, customers should show their FirstEnergy utility bill to participating Nissan dealerships that are listed at https://www.nissanusa.com/nissandealers/.

BMW is offering FirstEnergy's customers in New Jersey and Maryland a $10,000 incentive toward the purchase of a new all-electric BMW i3 or BMW i3s that is applied to the best negotiated purchase price. The starting MSRP for the BMW i3 models begin at $44,5000. To redeem the incentive, customers just need to show their Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) or Potomac Edison bill to their local BMW dealership in New Jersey and Maryland and bring a completed Potomac Edison Customer Form click here or JCP&L Customer Information Form click here. Authorized BMW dealers can be found at www.bmwusa.com/dealerlocator. The special BMW incentive is available through July 31, 2018. Dealer in-stock inventory may sell out sooner.

"Electric vehicles are becoming more popular as people recognize the environmental and sustainability benefits they offer," said Mark Julian, vice president, Utility Operations, FirstEnergy. "These types of rebates offer an incentive for those customers who want to support this environmentally friendly technology."

In addition to the rebate and federal electric vehicle tax credits, Potomac Edison customers could be eligible for a one-time Maryland excise tax credit, up to $3,000 for purchasing a qualifying plug-in electric vehicle. JCP&L customers also could be eligible for the New Jersey Sales and Use Tax Act that provides a tax exemption for the purchase of qualified zero-emission vehicles.

The advantages of driving an all-electric vehicle include:

No gasoline – at the current U.S. national average price of 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour, electricity is roughly equivalent to gasoline at $1 a gallon.

No oil changes

Vehicle charging at home overnight

Virtually silent operation at low speeds and on highway

No emissions.

To make charging the electric vehicle convenient at home, FirstEnergy customers also can lease an Electric Vehicle Charger from FirstEnergy's Products Group. For information go to https://www.firstenergycorp.com/home-products-and-services/ev-charger.html. This pilot offer has limited availability as FirstEnergy works to expand the network of contractors qualified to install these chargers. The offer currently is available for FirstEnergy customers in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

