All Energy Solar awarded Gold for best Solar Power Provider in the Twin Cities.

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2009 and based in Minnesota, All Energy Solar is celebrated as one of the state's most seasoned solar installers. Supported by a NABCEP certified workforce, they provide services throughout the midwest and east coast states. Their strong commitment to sustainable energy has solidified their standing as a premier solar provider in Minnesota, offering a hopeful vision for a greener future.

Minnesota Solar Installation by All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar won the Gold award for best Solar Power Provider in the MSP Mag's Best of the Twin Cities: 2026 Readers Poll! The community voice and action to vote propelled All Energy Solar to the gold winner in the Solar Power Provider category, among 160 other categories and over 450 winning businesses.

To date, the company has completed over 13,000 energy solution projects and has also earned multiple recognitions for its dedication and satisfactory services.

Reflecting on the recognition, Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, "It's an incredible honor to be named Best of the Twin Cities. This recognition reflects not just the hard work of our team, but the deep trust our customers place in us. We're proud to lean into that trust and continue leading the Twin Cities toward a sustainable future."

This award means the world to All Energy Solar, as the company has continued to be strategic in a very volatile year for the solar energy industry. Most recently, they have launched EnergyLock: a prepaid lease option for homeowners in Minnesota. With continued pivoting to meet the energy needs of their neighbors, All Energy Solar is proud to offer the smartest, most-cost effective way to go solar in 2026.

The future is bright for All Energy Solar and this award confirms it. As Buege puts it, "We're excited to help more of our neighbors take control of their energy costs. Launching options like EnergyLock this year was our way of pivoting to meet the real needs of our community. As we grow, our mission stays the same—making clean, cost-effective energy accessible to everyone, one rooftop at a time."

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About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs high-quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc