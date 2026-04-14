All Energy Solar Launches "EnergyLock": A Strategic Pathway to Federal Solar Incentives

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, today announced the launch of EnergyLock, a cost-efficient solar service designed to help homeowners access federal tax incentives that are otherwise unavailable through traditional residential purchases.

With the 2026 expiration of direct residential solar tax credits, EnergyLock provides a strategic alternative. By utilizing a commercial service structure, All Energy Solar leverages the Section 48 Commercial Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and passes that value directly to homeowners through lower program costs.

"EnergyLock is a bridge," said Michael Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of All Energy Solar. "It allows our customers to benefit from still available commercial solar incentives while enjoying long-term energy independence on their own roofs."

Program Highlights:

Unlocked Federal Incentives: EnergyLock captures the Commercial ITC on the homeowner's behalf, providing a financial benefit that residential-only models no longer offer.

EnergyLock captures the Commercial ITC on the homeowner's behalf, providing a financial benefit that residential-only models no longer offer. Immediate Savings: We apply the tax benefits directly to your project cost upfront. This lowers your initial investment and starts your monthly electricity bill savings the moment your system goes live.

We apply the tax benefits directly to your project cost upfront. This lowers your initial investment and starts your monthly electricity bill savings the moment your system goes live. Flexible Ownership Transition: The program is built with a clear long-term strategy. Following the initial six-year service period, homeowners have the option to take full ownership of the solar system, providing a simple path to total energy independence.

The program is built with a clear long-term strategy. Following the initial six-year service period, homeowners have the option to take full ownership of the solar system, providing a simple path to total energy independence. No Complex Tax Filings: The EnergyLock program eliminates the administrative burden on the homeowner, as All Energy Solar handles all federal incentive documentation.

EnergyLock complements All Energy Solar's existing suite of solutions, including traditional cash and solar loan options. It is specifically tailored for those looking to maximize their investment before upcoming commercial incentive deadlines.

"We want to make solar accessible and honest," added Allen. "EnergyLock allows homeowners to 'lock in' solar incentive support that would otherwise be out of reach."

For more information or a custom energy analysis, visit www.allenergysolar.com.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs high-quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc