Pine County History Museum is Achieving Energy Independence with All Energy Solar

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Energy Independence

The Pine County History Museum has partnered with All Energy Solar (AES) to design, install, and service a ground-mounted solar array system. The system is projected to generate around 150,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of energy offset for the museum each year.

With 194 panels, it will generate about 90% of the museum's annual kWh electrical consumption. This significant reduction of electrical grid dependence lowers the museum's electricity bill, redirecting these savings into investments of other programs and initiatives.

Financial Benefits Will Extend Decades

The financial rewards of switching to solar energy will last for decades. The solar array components feature long term warranties, spanning 25+years, while the operational lifespan of the array should extend an additional 10 to 15 years before requiring replacement.

Thanks to the robust engineering and minimal degradation of these systems over time, solar arrays provide a long-term strategy for consistent, reliable energy savings and clean power. "These systems are built to last. With a useful life of over 40 years, and minimal maintenance needs, this solar project will provide the museum with many decades of operational value. As utility energy prices continue to rise rapidly over time, being able to produce much of the energy needs on site will only increase the museum's year-over-year cost savings" says Michael Thalhimer, Director of Business Development at All Energy Solar.

Thalhimer and the All Energy Solar commercial team collaborated with Pine County History Museum's Board of Directors for nearly two years to bring this system from a dream among board members to a present-day reality for the organization.

One Vendor for Design, Installation, and Service

The installation of this ground-mounted system is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 by All Energy Solar. "Once all permits are approved and materials are in-hand,[it will] take our installation crew and electricians about four weeks on location to fully install the solar array. That includes time to prep the array field, construct the racking system, complete the electrical installation of the panels and wiring, and then route the power to the museum for the final interconnection into the main electrical service," says Thalhimer.

After the final inspections are completed, the system will be switched-on by the utility provider, Minnesota Power. A few weeks is all that stands between the museum and its ability to gain much greater energy independence.

Substantial Non-Profit Experience

Empowering non-profits to switch to solar energy has been a standard practice for All Energy Solar since its inception over 17 years ago. Utilizing current legislation, direct payment tax credits, and domestic sourcing benefits, AES has helped the museum devise a plan to greatly accelerate the project's return on the investment.

For more information or to learn how your business or home can benefit from using solar energy, connect with All Energy Solar. AES provides a full-service solar solution experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to switch to solar energy. In addition to solar panels, AES offers energy storage options, EV charging, smart panel monitoring, array service, and residential roofing.

allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc