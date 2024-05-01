All Energy Solar Chosen As A Preferred Madison Solar Group Buy Installer

MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the City of Madison has worked to encourage more solar locally and gained attention for advancing renewable energy. One way the city has made progress in its commitment to clean energy is its solar group buy program, MadiSUN in partnership with RENEW Wisconsin and now also All Energy Solar Inc .

Solar group buys are programs that incentivize a community to install solar within a specific time frame so participating buyers can get a lower price on their solar installation. The City of Madison works with RENEW Wisconsin , a nonprofit organization that advocates for clean energy solutions in the state. RENEW Wisconsin manages the MadiSUN program . Lauren Cohen, Program Manager from RENEW Wisconsin, commented, "Through the MadiSUN Group Buy Program, we empower homeowners to make informed decisions and embrace solar energy with confidence. Together, we're driving down costs, ensuring quality, and promoting a brighter future for Madison."

The 2024 MadiSUN group buy program began with RENEW Wisconsin issuing a request for proposals. Solar installers applied, and a volunteer committee reviewed their bids, selecting five solar companies to serve the 2024 MAdiSUN group buy participants.

All Energy Solar has been offering solar solutions to Wisconsin residents since 2009. When the opportunity came to be an installer for the 2024 MadiSUN group buy program, the company was thrilled to apply. All Energy Solar's VP of Sales and Marketing, Ryan Buege, commented, "We appreciate what's being accomplished with this group buy. Without MadiSUN, many homeowners wouldn't have all the resources or information needed to go solar ."

With many other solar companies to choose from, All Energy Solar highlighted their expertise in residential solar projects to earn a spot as a preferred installer for the MadiSUN program. Buege mentioned, "It's an honor to be selected as an installer for the 2024 MadiSUN group buy program. Having the trust of the city of Madison and RENEW Wisconsin reinforces our commitment to the community."

Installers are thoroughly vetted, so homeowners can feel confident in choosing a solar installer. While the program has few restrictions, installations of projects must be completed by January 31, 2025, but with uncertain winter weather, it is best to act quickly. With a large number of people going solar in the area, it is best to act as early as possible to ensure all projects are completed in time to meet this deadline. In addition to MadiSUN, there are other programs that assist in going solar in the state of Wisconsin .

About RENEW Wisconsin

RENEW Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization which promotes renewable energy in Wisconsin. We work on policies and programs that support solar power, wind power, biogas, local hydropower, and geothermal energy. www.renewwisconsin.org .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com .

