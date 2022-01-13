All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) Lands Film Distribution Deal with MVD Entertainment Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG), a multimedia company comprised of three divisions including The Podcast Business News Network, EMG Music Group and Terry D Films has announced that they have entered into a home entertainment distribution deal with MVD Entertainment Group, including DVD, Blu-ray, digital delivery, TV and Video On Demand (VOD).

Under the terms of the arrangement, MVD will become the exclusive Home Entertainment distributor for all AEMG releases in North America starting with the upcoming urban drama "Darrell Smith's 17 Days" starring Omar Gooding, Miguel A. Nunez Jr., Drumma Boy and newcomers Marc Shyst and Tayzia Treadwell. The thriller tells the story of a young woman whose fairytale relationship turns into a nightmare when the man she loves begins to abuse her. The film, directed by Darrell Smith, hopes to shine a light on domestic violence and help those who are currently in a violent relationship find safety. "17 Days" is scheduled to launch on VOD, Digital and DVD Spring 2022.

"We are excited to announce our worldwide film distribution deal with MVD," said Jeffrey Burton, CEO of All Entertainment Media Group. "We are thrilled to be working together and building an even larger audience for our films."

Eric D. Wilkinson, Director of Acquisitions and Sales shares Jeffrey's enthusiasm. "With MVD having worked with Darrell Smith in the past with his films "Welcome To My World" and "A Deeper Love", we look forward to expanding our relationship with him through our new partnership with AEMG. I am happy to welcome Jeff Burton and AEMG to the MVD family and look forward to working together."

The deal was negotiated by Jeffrey Burton on behalf of AEMG and by Chris Callahan, Vice President, Label Relations, on behalf of MVD Entertainment Group.

About All Entertainment Media Group

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) was founded by Jeffrey Burton and is comprised of three divisions.

The Podcast Business News Network - Which has produced, distributed and promoted over 10,000 podcasts with more than 75,000 downloads across all major streaming platforms.

EMG Music Group - The music division is focused on putting on the most cutting-edge festival/concert experience currently possible through strategic partnerships with both artists and venues across the country.

Terry D Films - is the film and movie division focused on producing and bringing to market the highest quality productions. Marketed to both the larger movie studios as well as powerhouses in the streaming landscape. The company is currently in post-production for the film, " Darrell Smith's 17 Days."

Contact:

Gina Dukes

(646) 789-6270

[email protected]

SOURCE AEMG