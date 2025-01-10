All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) Partners with Legendary DJ Whoo Kid to Take The Whoo's House Podcast to New Heights

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG), an industry titan in entertainment content creation, production, and marketing, proudly announces an exclusive partnership and management agreement with the legendary DJ Whoo Kid and his acclaimed The Whoo's House Podcast.

This electrifying collaboration pairs AEMG's unparalleled expertise in entertainment innovation with DJ Whoo Kid's global reputation as one of hip-hop's most influential tastemakers. Known for his groundbreaking work as 50 Cent's official DJ, collaborations with global superstars, and hosting platforms that bridge the gap between music and culture, DJ Whoo Kid brings unmatched energy and influence to the partnership.

Under AEMG's visionary leadership, The Whoo's House Podcast is poised to expand its reach exponentially, delivering exclusive, behind-the-scenes content and hosting unfiltered conversations with an array of A-list guests. The podcast has already featured iconic personalities like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Stephon Marbury, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Hardy, Cardi B, Will.i.am, Glorilla, Wiz Khalifa, and Ice Cube. Together, AEMG and DJ Whoo Kid are set to redefine how fans experience hip-hop and entertainment.

What the Leaders Are Saying

Jeffrey Burton, CEO and Co-Founder of AEMG, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying:

"DJ Whoo Kid is more than just a name—he's a true cultural icon. His unparalleled ability to connect with legends across music, sports, and film makes him one of the most influential voices in entertainment today. Partnering with him marks a major leap forward for AEMG as we continue to innovate and build platforms that captivate and engage audiences on a global scale."

Todd Napolitano, President and Co-Founder of AEMG, remarked:

"This partnership is a defining moment for AEMG. The Whoo's House Podcast is quickly becoming a leading platform for powerful, in-depth conversations with some of the world's most iconic figures. We're excited to collaborate with DJ Whoo Kid to elevate this show to new heights, delivering an unparalleled experience that will reshape the entertainment landscape."

DJ Whoo Kid expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "Teaming up with All Entertainment Media Group is exactly the move I've been waiting for. Their vision, passion, and expertise are the perfect match for The Whoo's House Podcast. With their business acumen and my industry connections, we're ready to dominate the podcasting world, break new ground, and give fans exclusive access to the stories and icons they've always wanted to connect with."

About The Whoo's House Podcast

The Whoo's House Podcast is the ultimate backstage pass to the world of hip-hop, entertainment, and culture. Hosted by the legendary DJ Whoo Kid, the podcast features unfiltered, engaging conversations with some of the biggest names in music, sports, and Hollywood. Previous guests include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Stephon Marbury, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Hardy, Cardi B, Will.i.am, Glorilla, Wiz Khalifa, and Ice Cube. Offering fans exclusive stories and rare insights, The Whoo's House Podcast is a cultural touchstone for hip-hop enthusiasts and beyond.

About All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG)

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) stands as a global leader in entertainment, specializing in groundbreaking content creation, innovative production, and marketing strategies that redefine industry standards. Based in Long Island, NY, AEMG crafts immersive experiences across multiple platforms, ranging from hit podcasts to cutting-edge visual media. With a portfolio that reflects bold creativity and a commitment to excellence, AEMG is the go-to powerhouse for brands, creators, and audiences worldwide.

