All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) Signs Management Contract with Omar Gooding, in Partnership with EMG Music Group

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Entertainment Media Group, Inc. (AEMG) and All For One Media Corp. (OTC-PINK: AFOM) are thrilled to announce the signing of a management contract with renowned artist and actor Omar Gooding, in collaboration with EMG Music Group, one of its subsidiary companies. This partnership marks a significant milestone for AEMG as it continues its growth and expansion in the entertainment industry.

Omar Gooding is a highly accomplished artist and a prominent figure in the entertainment world. His captivating talent and charisma have made him a key part of Disney's new hit show, "Saturdays." With his extensive experience and remarkable contributions to the industry, Omar Gooding is a valuable addition to the AEMG family.

"We are delighted to welcome Omar Gooding into the AEMG family," said Jeffrey Burton, CEO of All Entertainment Media Group. "His exceptional talent and expertise make him a perfect fit for our vision of bringing captivating entertainment experiences to audiences worldwide. We are committed to supporting Omar's artistic journey and look forward to achieving great success together."

The management contract with Omar Gooding is a testament to AEMG's commitment to nurturing talent and establishing strategic partnerships within the entertainment industry. This collaboration showcases the company's dedication to fostering growth and success for its artists and clients.

AEMG's impending acquisition of All For One Media Corp (AFOM) adds another layer of excitement to the company's journey. The acquisition will position AEMG for further growth and open new avenues for its expansion in the entertainment market.

"We are ecstatic to have Omar Gooding join the AEMG family, and I am personally excited to work with him on his artistic journey," stated Brandon Steiner, a prominent figure in the sports entertainment industry and advisor to AEMG. "His exceptional talent and the partnership with AEMG and EMG Music Group will create incredible opportunities for success in the entertainment industry. Together, we will bring captivating experiences to audiences worldwide."

"I am truly excited to join forces with All Entertainment Media Group and EMG Music Group. Their passion for the entertainment industry and commitment to nurturing talent align perfectly with my artistic vision. Together, we will create incredible experiences for audiences worldwide and achieve remarkable success." Omar Gooding

DJ Pro Fluent, Vice President of Artist Development at EMG Music Group was instrumental in bringing this deal to fruition.

The signing of Omar Gooding and the impending acquisition of All For One Media Corp mark significant milestones for All Entertainment Media Group. AEMG is poised to create waves in the entertainment industry and captivate audiences with its compelling content and visionary approach.

About All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG):

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) is a dynamic and innovative entertainment company dedicated to delivering exceptional content and experiences to audiences worldwide. With a diverse portfolio of subsidiary companies, AEMG strives to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry, shaping trends and creating groundbreaking projects.

