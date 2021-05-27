All Events for Hybrid: A Planning Workbook Released

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a transformational digital experience platform that connects people at events and creates 365-day communities, knows the challenges facing event professionals today can be overwhelming. As a service-focused company, JUNO seeks to simplify the expectations and build confidence in planners.

JUNO's All Events are Hybrid workbook is now available at junolive.com.

"We developed this workbook as a fill-in guide that association and event teams can work on together, answering questions about strategy and checking off tactical necessities," said Dana Freker Doody, JUNO's VP of Marketing & Communications. "Expectations have changed. The future of events is changed. Everyone must rethink how to bring their communities together and recognize the role technology should play."

The All Events are Hybrid: A Planning Workbook can be downloaded at the junolive.com resource hub.

With the new expectations for both virtual and in-person experiences coupled with the rise of technology usage, particularly important within the workbook is how to enable interaction across channels. It details how to help onsite attendees connect with those experiencing a virtual component of the event, and vice versa.

"In Hybrid Events, there are two audiences, but three environments," said Josh Hotsenpiller, founder and CEO of JUNO. "With our decade-long history community software, we believe technology partners should be making life easier and reducing friction for people. The workbook lists questions that should be asked of partners before entering a relationship."

Offering experiences that span in-person and virtual ensures business continuity, client retention and member engagement in these uncertain times. It is for those reasons associations and corporations around the globe continue to choose JUNO.

Last month, a broad SurveyMonkey poll showed 56% of workers say they would prefer to attend large meetings virtually from home. A Deloitte study showed 61% of executives are focusing on Reimagining Work: Achieving new or different work outcomes with new combinations of technology and people.

Download All Events are Hybrid now at junolive.com/resource-hub.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is a transformational digital experience platform that connects people at events and creates 365-day community ecosystems. JUNO is a service company with software that unlocks the interactive power of communities, removing boundaries and accelerating engagement. Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact VP, Marketing & Communications Dana Freker Doody at [email protected] or 972.349.0015.

SOURCE JUNO