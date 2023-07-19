All eyes on the Powerball jackpot as one lucky person could win $1 billion USD* with Lottoland

News provided by

Lottoland

19 Jul, 2023, 05:39 ET

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky person could be in line to claim a massive $1 billion USD* , or 331.9 billion Ft prize this week after the US Powerball jackpot rolled for the 38th consecutive draw in a row.

Since the Powerball jackpot was last won in April this year, the top prize has continued to soar for months, now becoming the third largest prize that Powerball has ever seen.

Usually, these draws are limited to those living in the United States – however, Lottoland customers can bet on the outcome of the draw from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone and be in with a chance of pocketing a huge billion-dollar prize.

The next Powerball draw will take place on Thursday 22nd July at 5am Hungarian time. If a player's bet matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, they'll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

A spokesperson for Lottoland, said: "Powerball has become legendary for generating huge, record-breaking jackpots and we're excited to see what happens this weekend. We'd love to see a Lottoland customer take home the prize pot on Wednesday, but should it roll over again we might be well on our way to another world-record jackpot!

"In November last year, one lucky US player pocketed the world's biggest ever lottery win- another mammoth Powerball jackpot - at $2.04 billion. But it doesn't matter where you live, you can still be in with a chance to win - all eyes are on the prize!"

Lottoland players keen to claim one of the world's biggest jackpots ever can do so via betting online with www.lottoland.eu/powerball

*By betting on PowerBall at Lottoland, you are not participating in the official draw, but rather place a bet on the outcome of the official lottery draw. Tier 1 winning bets on Powerball are paid out as 30 year annuity or discounted lump sum at Lottoland's election, and Tiers 1 – 3 also subject to 38% reduction as per T&C's.

SOURCE Lottoland

