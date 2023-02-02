All-Female Legal Team at Foster Law Firm Flips the Script on Family Law and Criminal Defense

Website: >>HERE

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unafraid and unabashed, the Foster Law Firm is rapidly changing notions of what to expect from one's legal representation. At its helm is founder and principal attorney Chinwé N. Foster, who expertly leads a team of four other attorneys and one paralegal, all female, all African-American, and all relentless in their pursuit of excellence.

With thousands of hours of experience in the courtroom and equally as many cases handled, this dynamic and one-of-a-kind Atlanta firm is more than just a collective comprised of pretty faces. Viewing their professional work as a fight for individuals' livelihoods, freedoms, and futures, observers may be surprised to see just how hard this group of representatives is willing to fight to ensure their clients' rights are protected.

Attorney Foster, who attended Howard University School of Law, in Washington D.C., cites the school's mission statement as the basis for her practice.

"A lawyer's either a social engineer or… a parasite on society … A social engineer [is] a highly skilled, perceptive, sensitive lawyer who [understands] the Constitution of the United States and [knows] how to explore its uses in the solving of problems."

After moving to Georgia to practice law, Attorney Foster gained a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the metro area's legal arena, never shying from standing up for those aforementioned citizens. Known for being adept--and aggressive if and when the situation demands--she continues to shine as a formidable foe with rapidly growing notoriety.

"We feel confident that Foster will do big things in '23, especially if she continues to follow her own advice," notes The Atlantan, where Foster is being recognized as one of their Influential Women of Atlanta.

In another win, landing the February cover of Attorney at Law magazine, Foster proves to doubters and naysayers that her social engineering methodologies do more than just solve problems, they work.

Whether handling a felony or misdemeanor case, divorce, child custody, or other family law issue, she and her tenacious team stand out from competitors because their clients are seen as citizens, as humans, first and foremost.

"We provide the armor for people fighting," her firm proudly boasts.

But fear not. With Chinwé N. Foster and her team of zealous ladies in your corner this coming year, you will never find yourself fighting alone.

