All Five Longitude Health Governing Member Systems to Serve as Design and Development Partners for Cell and Gene Therapy Utility

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Health today announced that all five of its governing member health systems—Michigan Medicine, Novant Health, Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, and Providence—will serve as design and development partners for Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy (Longitude CGT).

Longitude CGT Logo

Longitude CGT is focused on helping health systems address the operational, financial, and administrative complexity of cell and gene therapy programs. The five health systems will contribute clinical, operational, financial, and technical expertise to guide development of solutions that reflect the real-world needs of organizations delivering advanced therapies.

As cell and gene therapies expand across therapeutic areas, health systems are managing complex workflows involving prior authorizations, reimbursement, care coordination, manufacturer requirements, site-of-care logistics, outcomes tracking, and long-term care follow-up. Longitude CGT is being developed to provide technology-enabled tools and operational capabilities that help teams coordinate work more efficiently, improve visibility across the patient journey, and support scalable delivery of advanced therapies.

"Cell and gene therapy represents one of the most promising areas of medicine, but it also creates significant operational and financial complexity for health systems," said Sinthu Sinnadurai, President, Longitude CGT. "The active participation of all five Longitude Health member systems will help us build solutions grounded in the realities of care delivery. Our goal is to reduce administrative burden and improve access for patients who need these therapies."

As design and development partners, Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health, and Providence will help validate workflows, identify opportunities for operational improvement, and inform the development of a scalable technology platform and services model. Their experience spans academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, children's hospitals, and large integrated delivery networks.

"As a development partner, Michigan Medicine is helping shape Longitude CGT around real patient cases and the practical needs of health systems delivering these therapies," said Dana Habers, Chief Innovations Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy, Michigan Medicine. "Grounding this work in real-world experience is essential to building solutions that strengthen care coordination and enhance patient access."

The engagement of Longitude Health's member systems reflects a shared commitment to building more connected and sustainable models for CGT delivery. By combining health system expertise, technology, managed services, and collaborative design, Longitude CGT aims to reduce fragmentation, strengthen operational performance, and support broader access to advanced therapies.

"Cell and gene therapies are reshaping how we approach treatment for cancer and autoimmune disease for patients who historically had few options available," said Dr. David Rizzieri, MD, Senior Vice President and Physician-in-Chief of Novant Health Cancer Institute. "Minimizing the administrative burden of operationalizing these therapies to devise a scalable, replicable model will empower more healthcare organizations to keep pace and safely deliver novel therapies outside of tertiary care centers, transforming access for patients in need of advanced care."

About Longitude Health

Longitude Health was founded by leading health systems to transform the healthcare ecosystem through bold, innovative solutions developed by health systems to deliver meaningful change for patients and communities. The collaborative builds, launches, and scales capabilities designed to improve performance, reduce costs, and address some of healthcare's most pressing operational challenges. Longitude Health members include Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health, and Providence. Learn more at www.longitudehealth.org.

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SOURCE Longitude Health