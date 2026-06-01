Longitude Health names Colin Drylie as COO of Longitude FX

Former Humana executive to lead operations for Longitude FX, a member-owned agentic utility advancing shared services from patient access to revenue cycle and back-office functions

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Health today announced the appointment of Colin Drylie as Chief Operating Officer of Longitude FX, its latest initiative approved for funding by the Longitude Health Board of Managers.

As COO, Drylie will lead operations and drive platform execution for Longitude FX, a member-owned agentic utility that modernizes shared services across the health system enterprise—from patient access and customer contact to revenue cycle and back-office operations.

Drylie joins Longitude FX at a time of strong momentum for Longitude Health's next wave of utility development. At its recent meeting, the Longitude Health Board of Managers approved funding for the Longitude FX launch and outlined plans to advance an agentic customer contact capability and enterprise shared services platform designed to help member health systems reduce fragmentation, automate manual workflows and improve performance across high-volume patient access interactions. The platform strategy is built around shared infrastructure, common integrations and an AI-enabled orchestration layer that can support revenue cycle management and patient experience as well as broader enterprise functions over time.

"As Longitude FX advances its strategy, it is critical we have leaders who understand both the complexity of healthcare operations and the discipline required to turn transformation into execution," said Jim Lester, Chief Executive Officer of Longitude FX. "Colin has led enterprise-scale modernization inside one of the nation's largest healthcare organizations, and he understands how to bring together operations, digital capability and customer experience in ways that create real value. His experience will be instrumental as we build a platform designed to help health systems improve access, lower costs and strengthen patient engagement."

Drylie is an enterprise transformation leader and former Humana executive who brings 20 years of experience across enterprise strategy, digital transformation, product management, design and agile operations. With a track record of leading large-scale modernization efforts in complex healthcare environments, he brings a system-level understanding of how to connect strategy, operations, technology and customer experience to drive measurable performance improvement.

Most recently, Drylie served as Senior Vice President, Experience Transformation at Humana, where he pioneered digitally enabled customer journeys and led the enterprise portfolio to modernize core customer engagement platforms across all channels. His work included enterprise-wide standardization and modernization spanning 120 contact center sites and 35,000 associates. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in Medicare product strategy, corporate strategy and clinical innovation, and before Humana, he was a project leader at Monitor Group and Doblin, now part of Deloitte Consulting.

"I've spent my career working at the intersection of strategy, technology and design, and Longitude FX represents a rare opportunity to apply those disciplines to some of healthcare's most persistent operational challenges," said Drylie. "Health systems need scalable solutions that improve both performance and experience, and Longitude FX is being built to do that in a way that is collaborative, practical and designed for long-term value creation."

Drylie has also served on the board of Aspen RxHealth and brings experience as a founder, innovator and executive coach. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce Honours with Distinction from Queen's School of Business in Ontario, Canada.

About Longitude Health

Longitude Health was founded by leading health systems to transform the healthcare ecosystem with bold, innovative solutions developed by health systems to deliver meaningful change for patients and communities. The organization builds, launches and scales new capabilities designed to improve performance, reduce costs, and address some of healthcare's most pressing operational challenges. Longitude Health members are Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health and Providence.

Media Contact:

Eileen Cassidy Rivera

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Longitude Health

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SOURCE Longitude Health