Longitude Health Adds Two New Utilities as Portfolio Growth Accelerates

Clinical Trial Services and Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy Approved by Board; Thad Wolfram and Sinthu Sinnadurai Named Executives

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Health announced its Board of Managers approved funding for two new utilities, Longitude Clinical Trial Services (Longitude CTS) and Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy (Longitude CGT). Together, with the launch of Longitude Rx in 2024, and the approval of Longitude Fx in April, the four utilities demonstrate growing momentum toward Longitude Health's broader strategy to build an ecosystem of interconnected utilities spanning specialty pharmacy and therapeutics, enterprise shared services, specialty-as-a-service, and payor-provider solutions.

Sinthu Sinnadurai, President, Longitude Cell & Gene Therapy Thad Wolfram, CEO, Longitude Clinical Trial Services

"Longitude Health was built from a simple insight: the biggest problems health systems face are shared challenges and solving them together creates leverage no single system can achieve alone," said Vishal Agrawal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Longitude Health. "Clinical Trial Services and Cell and Gene Therapy are two more examples where health systems need interconnected utilities, not more point solutions. Longitude Clinical Trial Services will operationalize clinical trial activity at scale, and Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy will build collaborative, cross-industry solutions to help health systems manage some of the most complex therapies in medicine. Both show what's possible when we build together — by health systems, for health systems."

Longitude Health also named new leaders: Thad Wolfram as Chief Executive Officer of Longitude Clinical Trial Services, and Sinthu Sinnadurai as President of Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy.

Longitude Clinical Trial Services (Longitude CTS)

Longitude CTS is designed to expand health system participation in clinical research by improving access, infrastructure, and operational support for trials. The utility will help health systems broaden patient access to innovative therapies, strengthen research capabilities, and diversify revenue, while giving participating health systems the collective reach to representative patient populations that most existing trial site networks cannot access on their own.

"Too many patients and health systems still lack real access to clinical trial opportunities," said Wolfram. "Longitude CTS is about building the infrastructure and support model that makes participation scalable and sustainable for health systems and the communities they serve."

Wolfram brings more than 20 years of experience across clinical trials, healthcare, and pharma. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at PCM, President of EmVenio Research, and Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Development at PPD.

Longitude Cell and Gene Therapy (Longitude CGT)

Longitude CGT will help health systems prepare for and participate in the fast-moving cell and gene therapy market through a technology platform and managed services suite. The utility will initially partner with Michigan Medicine, Providence, and other design partners to focus on care coordination and patient access while helping health systems address the operational, financial, and reimbursement complexity associated with advanced therapies.

"Cell and gene therapy is transforming what's possible in medicine, but the complexity can be a real barrier for health systems and patients," said Sinnadurai. "We're building the capabilities health systems need to navigate that complexity and get these therapies to more patients, faster and at a lower cost."

Longitude CGT is a subsidiary of Longitude Rx, a pioneering specialty pharmacy service that enhances health systems' specialty pharmacy operations, financial performance, and clinical outcomes through health system partnerships and state-of-the-art technology. Longitude Rx was the first utility launched by Longitude Health in December 2024.

Sinnadurai brings more than 15 years of experience building pharmacy programs and technology solutions at leading health systems. He previously served as Vice-President at Beth Israel Lahey Health and Director of Pharmacy Business Operations at Stanford Health Care.

About Longitude Health

Longitude Health was founded by leading health systems to transform the healthcare ecosystem with bold, innovative solutions developed by health systems to deliver meaningful change for patients and communities. The organization builds, launches and scales new capabilities designed to improve performance, reduce costs, and address some of healthcare's most pressing operational challenges. Longitude Health members are Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health and Providence. For more information, please visit www.longitudehealth.org

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SOURCE Longitude Health