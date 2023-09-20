All Flash Array Market to grow by USD 31.03 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of SSDs in laptops, gaming, and high-end PCs - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The All Flash Array Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the all-flash array market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 31.03 billion. The increasing adoption of SSDs in laptops and gaming and high-end PCs drives the all-flash array market. Laptop manufacturers adopt SSDs due to their several benefits such as faster booting, faster processing speed, low power consumption, and small size, as well as the growing demand for thin and compact laptops. In August 2021, Micron Technology, Inc. launched Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSDs as an expansion of its NVMe SSD portfolio to offer high-performance internal Gen4 storage options to end-users. Also, factors like the growing demand for optimized and power-efficient laptops are also contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the all-flash array market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All Flash Array Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - Issues related to the reliability of all-flash arrays challenge the growth of the all flash array market. The limited write cycles is a major drawback associated with flash storage. High electric fields are applied to the tunnel oxide during each P/E cycle which increases stress. Furthermore, tunnel oxide can be referred to as a thin oxide that leads to other effects, including erratic bits and over-program must also generate the most effective algorithm to develop a successful and reliable technology. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the all-flash array market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The all flash array market is segmented by Type (Solid-state drives and Custom flash modules), End-user (Enterprises, HDCs, and CSPs), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The solid-state drives (SSD) segment is significant during the forecast period. It is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is manufactured using semiconductors. It uses the same I/O interface design and store data in solid-state memory as a HDD. Such SSDs are mainly manufactured from silicon microchips and store data electronically. Hence, owing to such factors, the SSDs segment of the all flash array market during the forecast period.
  • Geo Segment - North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the all flash array market:

CMS Distribution, DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ionir inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MacroSAN Technology Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Quantum Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp.

All Flash Array Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 31.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

23.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

CMS Distribution, DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ionir inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MacroSAN Technology Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Quantum Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, VIOLIN Systems LLC, and Western Digital Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
