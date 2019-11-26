All Florida Home Health Achieves Overall 4.5-Star Quality Rating From CMS

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Florida Home Health, a Miami-based home health agency, is pleased to announce its overall 4.5-star quality rating, released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). That figure ranks All Florida Home Health in the top 20% of home health agencies nationwide, according to Medicare.gov. All Florida Home Health is a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations.

"I am extremely proud of our clinicians, as well as our support staff, who are dedicated to the patients they serve and focused on positive clinical outcomes," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Independent Living Systems. "This impressive result is a testament to our corporate mission to deliver the highest quality of care."

"We understand the importance of being surrounded by community and loved ones while managing a chronic condition, recovering from an illness, surgery, accident, or a change in medical condition," stated Mercedes Martin, Administrator/Clinical Manager/Alternate Director of Nursing of All Florida Home Health Services. "We offer the highest quality of care and create a supportive healing environment to meet our patients' needs and help them maintain their independence. When it comes to delivering quality patient care, we are committed to clinical distinction and superior patient outcomes."

Florida Community Care ("FCC"), another subsidiary of Independent Living Systems, is a Provider Services Network that has been awarded a contract by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration ("AHCA") to serve Medicaid beneficiaries in all 11 regions as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan.

About All Florida Home Health:

All Florida Home Health Services is a Medicare-certified and JCAHO-accredited agency serving patients in Dade and Monroe counties in Florida since 2006. Our patient-centered care is designed to provide a variety of skilled and non-skilled services from the comfort and privacy of a patient's home. Our non-skilled services include companionship, personal care, homemaker, and assistance with daily activities. We also provide skilled services such as skilled nursing, IV High Tech: Antibiotic, Antiviral, Total Parenteral Nutrition, Pain Management, Hydration, Chemotherapy, Enteral nutrition; wound care, ostomies care, catheter care, Psychiatric nursing care, rehabilitative physical, occupational and speech therapies, and social work. Our services help patients stay at home by helping to prevent hospital visits, reducing hospital readmissions, managing chronic illness through support and education, improving home safety, and providing non-medical personal assistance. All Florida home health professionals are committed to working closely with our patients' physicians and health care providers. Together, we design an individualized plan of care that is implemented and adjusted as needed to ensure superior patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.allfloridahomehealth.com

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, Special Needs, long-term care, and PACE members. The company employs more than 1,000 employees nationally.

For more information, visit www.ilshealth.com

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care is a Medicaid-managed care program approved to provide services to the long-term care population as a Managed Long-Term Care Plus Plan in all 11 of Florida's regions as a Provider Sponsored Network. FCC serves the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and addressing social determinants of health.

For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

