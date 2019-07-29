All For One Media (AFOM - OTCQB) Announces Production Of "Perfect 10: Full Out 2": To Commence On August 8th Under Previously Announced Production And Netflix Licensing Deal

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July, 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTCQB – AFOM), an SEC fully reporting Branded Entertainment Company across multiple platforms, announced today that it is set to begin principal photography on Full Out 2 on August 8 at the University of Oklahoma. Full Out 2 will be the first picture produced by Carmel Valley Productions, AFOM's newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, under the previously announced 20 Movie deal with Jeff Deverett. The film has been licensed to Netflix for exclusive worldwide SVOD rights for an initial term of 3 years.

Full Out 2 is a sequel to Full Out, the popular and highly acclaimed film which can currently be streamed on Netflix. Full Out was recently voted the second-best Gymnastics Movie of all-time by Ranker. Inspired by true events of the Oklahoma Sooners women's gymnastics team as they were poised to win the 2016 National Championship, Full Out 2 will be completed and delivered to Netflix prior to July 2020 to coincide with the summer Olympics Games in Tokyo.

"Full Out 2 will be even better than the original Full Out," said Jeff Deverett, the film's Director. "For authenticity we will be shooting most of the movie on campus at the University of Oklahoma which is incredible and we will have amazing gymnastics and dance scenes along with a great story."

Brian Lukow, the CEO of All For One Media Corp., added, "We couldn't be more excited to commence Principal Photography on Full Out 2 as our initial release. Given the significant established fan base that Full Out has established, we believe Full Out 2 has franchise film potential."

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks. For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.