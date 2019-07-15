All For One Media Corp. Ramps Up Branding Model For Drama Drama

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL FOR ONE MEDIA CORP (AFOM) has begun expanding its Multi Media entertainment brand Drama Drama which consists of a multitude of assets including a completed full-length Musical Dramedy with 14 original songs and a brand-new Music Video that will debut on YouTube on Tuesday July 16. As disclosed previously, the Company believes that Drama Drama is the first major pop group being launched by a major motion picture in history. The Company has been in talks with several domestic and foreign distributors and is represented by the Endeavor Content Division of William Morris Endeavor.

In addition, the Company has retained the services of a first-class Social Media and Marketing Agency to optimize awareness of Drama Drama in advance of the films release.

Last week, Drama Drama was featured on the cover of J14 magazine along with Pop superstars, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes. J14 is the most popular tween-teen magazine in the United States as rated by Amazon. Along with the cover photo, J14 (released July 7th and available now) the magazine has included a pull out centerfold pin up of the Drama Drama Movie Poster, a two page article featuring the five lead cast members of Drama Drama and a review of the Motion Picture Drama Drama on page 63 of the magazine, as well as a full color picture of the Drama Drama cast members from the film. The review reads as follows:

"Say hello to your new movie musical obsession! Drama Drama takes you into the world of five high schoolers who go from normal girls to a pop super-group. Along the way, they deal with bullying, betrayal and boy drama - all while showing off some serious girl power. What we love most about the flick is that everyone can relate to at least one of the girls and their very different personalities. Plus, there's no way you can watch without getting Drama Drama's songs stuck in your head. If you still love singing along to High School Musical, this is one movie you must add to your watch list."

AFOM's CEO Brian Lukow commented, "With the release of the new Drama Drama music video tomorrow as well as our increased Social Media campaign and the superlative press we have received pertaining the movie, we believe that our model for building a world-wide sensation for tweens and teens is on target to reach our objectives."

The Company hopes to generate revenues from multiple sources including: domestic and International film distribution, video on demand, cable, pay TV and network rights, DVD and Blu-ray, corporate sponsorship, product placement, music publishing, live performance, retail and concert merchandise, music soundtracks, streaming music and videos, third party music licenses, ad driven videos, third party script licenses, spin offs and sequels.

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks. For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

